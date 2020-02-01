Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court is right about two things.
Borough residents got a raw deal in the saga that has been the questionable operation of Ellwood City Medical Center.
The hospital announced that it is officially closed Friday. Officials said the facility missed a critical deadline to get its operations in order to lift a suspension of patient services ordered by the state Department of Health.
We have mixed feelings about the news.
First, we wonder who would be headed to a facility to seek medical treatment when they know that Ellwood City’s emergency department was shut down and its admissions were suspended because of problems with the level of care the hospital was providing.
The words “danger to patients” do not exactly instill confidence, and no one should have to accept substandard care from a hometown hospital just because getting to another location for treatment is difficult.
Secondly, we feel for the community that is facing absorbing unpaid bills from the hospital and must now decide whether to sue the hospital’s parent company, Americore Health LLC, which has filed for Chapter 11. The question is whether the legal bills will be worth the money that will be —or might be — recovered.
And then there are the employees who have endured bounced or nonexistent paychecks and the uncertainty of whether or not they have jobs at all. They deserve to be in our thoughts, too.
This has been a lose-lose proposition for everyone involved.
But the demise of Ellwood City Medical Center points to another discussion — what are we going to do about the number of shrinking hospitals and the need to maintain quality care in smaller towns and rural areas?
And how are we going to keep questionable owners like Americore, which has been responsible for the demise of other facilities, from taking control of our healthcare options?
There is good news in this region. Several strong medical companies have taken on the task of providing care in our communities. Perennial leader UPMC, know for its quality care, continues to expand options locally. Strong competitor Sharon Regional Medical Center, which is affiliated with Steward Health Care and a leader in several care categories itself, has also recently expanded some services to the Lawrence County area.
Butler Regional Health System in Butler County is another strong option with quality care and choices for patients that are close to home. And it is growing, too.
Add to that a strong and growing Allegheny Health Network, which just acquired the Grove City Medical Center in Grove City, and you have many first-class care options and places for residents to choose for medical treatment.
And that is the key — competition, and companies that want to offer the kind of care that keeps patients coming back. Many of them also offer the wellness components that are designed to keep you out of the hospital. Those are positives, too.
The demise of some local, privately owned hospitals across the country is a sad development in the ever-changing world of medical care.
But as we watch the healthcare field change, we have to realize that the opportunities for offering better care start with expecting more — and acknowledging those who are working to make the advancements and to acquire the facilities, equipment and knowledge that will allow us to use the word “cure” more often.
Ellwood City Medical Center is gone, and that is a shame.
But getting a quality facility that earns the community’s trust — that is a goal that will make this struggle worth the pain in the long run.
We commend the mayor for speaking up for his community and promising to take the steps necessary to make that happen.
