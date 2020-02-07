Keeping a community safe is not for the faint of heart.
Every call has a risk, every volatile situation a potential deadly consequence.
Law enforcement is not an easy job — not in any form.
Dealing with murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers as well as the daily calls about confrontations, domestic incidents, arrests, warrants and other emergencies takes skill and courage.
New Castle’s police officers face those dangers every day — as do those who serve in that capacity in other parts of the county.
They are compensated, sure, but what they give is so much more valuable than what they are paid.
Pointing out the bad cops has become a regular exercise these days. It attracts attention and encourages the division that interferes with attracting people to law enforcement, community/police trust and the safe application of the law.
There are bad cops. There are racist cops — just as there are bad apples in any profession.
We have a right to expect more from anyone who carries a gun and who is expected to keep the peace and to handle justice fairly and without prejudice.
So it is OK that we keep a close eye on anyone who wears a badge and who has the authority to detain, to arrest or to kill another human being.
But that said, there is something else we have to think about, too.
There are men and women in uniform in this county and city who face the possibility every day that this domestic violence call or that traffic stop might be their last act as a police officer. And their families are aware that one day they might not come home.
There have been more and more stories of officers facing hostile crowds and deadly confrontations as they go about their daily work.
It is why not that many people want to be law enforcement officers anymore.
So while it might seem like a small thing that New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem has started a foot patrol downtown or that we have a new active K-9 operating out of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, both are actually a big deal.
Those officers who patrol the city streets are the buffer that comes between the problems that we all know exist downtown and in some areas of the city and the families and law-abiding citizens in our community. Whether they are in a car or on foot, the officers’ presence deters the crime that puts all of us at risk.
Tougher measures, better training and innovative policing are all ways the city’s police department is protecting this community. And we should be grateful — and supportive of our men and women in blue all over this county.
And as for the newest member of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, don’t think having a K-9 partner makes his handler Deputy John Baldelli any safer — or that Baki is not at risk.
They are functioning as members of a regional counter-terrorism task force. Think about the risk that entails.
This community is lucky to have both officers right here and ready to react should the need arise.
No one really knows if there is more crime today or if we just hear about it more often.
But what we do know is that just as we don’t forget the men and women who protect us as members of the armed forces, we should not take for granted those who wear badges right here at home.
