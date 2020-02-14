If you follow the crime news, you might have noticed something really disturbing.
There are more and more entries that describe domestic violence issues — and some with children in the home.
This trend is not just a Lawrence County phenomena. Neighboring counties have the same issues — and the same scary statistics.
So why are we bringing it up?
It is time to think about what needs to be done to effect some change — and we mean demonstrable change — here and everywhere else.
Investigations into potential domestic violence cases like the one that made The News Thursday reveal details that are increasingly shocking.
And in some cases, while the act just ends with an injury to an adult, the effect on the children in the home must be momentous.
Perhaps it just leaves a traumatic mark or perhaps it models a pattern of behavior that is carried on to that child’s future relationships. Either way, it has an impact that is far-reaching and scary.
And sometimes, tragically, the confrontation ends in the death or injury of a child.
And it seems like too many times help comes too late. It is as if someone missed the signals, and did not hear the call for help.
So is Pennsylvania taking care of its children?
In 2015, the commonwealth strengthened its child protection laws.
In addition to making it clear that not reporting suspected abuse or neglect, no matter what form it takes, is a crime, the laws also criminalize some behavior that, while it might not cause actual physical injury, is still abuse.
All that is great. Making sure people understand that they have a responsibility when it comes to watching out for abuse and neglect, that matters. And letting potential abusers know that their actions, all their actions, have consequences, that matters.
But just having the laws and the reporting regulations in place is not enough.
The backlog of neglect and abuse reports means that some of the worst violations might be reported and the children removed, but others will be missed or action delayed because of the complexity of the process.
So while the evidence might be there, and the warning signs of a potentially more serious problem apparent, no one is saving these children quickly enough.
And that is not right.
So months after a little boy dies after being stabbed in a domestic dispute and an adult man faces charges for that deadly attack, the community is reading about a case where two children were in a home while their mother was being stabbed.
That is scary. That is concerning. And frankly, it is downright heartbreaking.
Something is broken in today’s world.
Maybe it is compassion. Maybe it is the glut of gore and violence that has become a regular part of the entertainment world. Maybe it is that help is not getting to the right people soon enough.
Or maybe it is just that there are too many people responsible for children who should not be anywhere near them.
Something has to be done. There has to be a better safety net and a better system to handle the reports. Perhaps there needs to be more accountability for the abuse cases that are missed or when help comes too late.
And, most importantly, maybe there have to be speedier procedures for removing children from dangerous homes and more places for them to go where they are safe.
How sad it would be if we had another child lost because no one got there quickly enough.
That, more than anything, is why this community and others like it need to do something now — before we have to release balloons after another little boy’s funeral.
