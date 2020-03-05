Tax collection is a double-edged sword. This week, the Lawrence County commissioners offered up some good news. They were able to avoid taking out a second tax anticipation loan to cover the county’s bills — including payroll — because of a robust early tax collection.
Not too many people like to talk about taxes — and that is the other side of the coin that makes up that good news, bad news aspect of those bills you get in the mail.
But let’s set that aside for a minute and talk about some good news.
You might not have noticed the comment because the story was about well, that hot topic, taxes, but there is a group of county employees who deserve a mention.
The workers in the Treasurer’s Office worked tirelessly, the commissioners and county Treasurer Richard Rapone said, to make sure that the long lines of people who came out to pay their tax bills were served efficiently.
Some of them did not even take a lunch break to make sure local residents were taken care of quickly.
You might not like what they were collecting, but those workers deserve an “attaboy.” In this world where service in many government agencies is more about convenience for those who work in the office than the needs of the people who pay their salaries, to see a department put customer service as top priority is refreshing.
Perhaps they could teach some of the federal employees in Washington — and a few of our politicians — how public service works.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel was right about what she said the other day. There are good people who work for Lawrence County government, some of them for decades, and they should get a pat on the back when they do a good job.
So there it is — an official pat.
Taxes are going to be a big issue in the county and city this year.
Many local residents are facing increases from multiple entities and garbage bills from the city’s new arrangement. That is a tough pill to swallow when you might be a retiree on a fixed income or in a situation where your budget is tight.
The commissioners have vowed to look hard at spending, efficiencies and other factors that affect how much money it takes to run Lawrence County.
And that is a necessity.
Making government work more cost-effectively and weeding out the waste are critical components of why some of those who are serving on the board were put into office.
This county needs to make sure that every dollar it spends is considered very carefully.
Maybe there just is a need to bring in more revenue. Maybe the services people expect cannot be funded without more money in the coffers.
But there is no question that every process, every expenditure and every staffing and resource decision is considered carefully.
The tax burden in Lawrence County needs to be at a certain level for this community to be a place where retirees, young families and businesses want to locate. So while it is good news that the tax collection went well, even better news would be that the budget is well in hand and those tax bills are going to be lower soon.
Let’s hope that goal is high on the county’s agenda.
