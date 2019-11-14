Some of you have been asking if the New Castle News has stopped running letters to the editor.
The short answer is no.
We have always and will continue to welcome your letters and communications to the newspaper.
Since our editorial shift, there have been some kinks to work out — and the letters to the editor process has been one of them.
The good news is that it is now fixed. So, please, send us your letters. You can do so by email or through the post office.
Make sure you include your full name and your city with your letter for publication. We also need your phone number. We use that only for verification purposes. It won’t go in the paper.
But moving forward, we will be following some new rules.
Most of the people who share their views do so responsibly. But there are others who seem to feel that their hatred for a party or the president means they can discard the boundaries of good taste.
We think that is a good place to take a stand.
The coming election year is going to be heated, with lots of the same political vitriol that we have been enduring for more than two years now.
It has shut down respectful and necessary discourse about the issues, about the presidency and about the future of this country.
And that is wrong.
So write away — disagree all you want with a political party, the president or anyone in a position of authority, but do so respectfully.
We will not allow anyone to hurl insults or make unfounded or questionable accusations on our editorial pages — and that includes political hate speak.
No name-calling. No labeling an entire party as Nazis, Communists or any other pejorative label. That is not a discussion about what is best for this country or its future. That is about hate and disrespect.
Let’s talk about the issues. Let’s disagree about the president, the two parties and anything else that we want to talk about.
And let’s hold our local leaders accountable, too — both in Lawrence County and in Harrisburg.
But we can do it the right way — the way many of our parents and grandparents taught us.
One of our most precious rights as Americans is to have the chance to speak our minds. And we should do more of that.
But in this new social media world, commentary has taken on a coarseness that is sometimes downright offensive.
We can stop it in our little corner of the world.
Let’s model for our children and grandchildren the manners that our parents taught us — and that our grandparents swore by.
Civility doesn’t have to end when a political discussion begins.
Strong opinions and deeply held beliefs are fine — express them passionately, but please, keep the name-calling and vile commentary out.
More people will read what you have to say — and perhaps, you might even change a mind or two or start discussions that will make a difference.
Looking forward to hearing what you think — no matter which side of the fence you are on.
All opinions are welcome here.
