As another year dawns, we pause to think about where we have been and where we are going. This has been an historic year. New Castle will have a new mayor and some new faces on its city council.
New names will be added to our county commission and to school boards and city governing bodies.
That matters. It is a sign that times, they are a changing. And that is what this community needs — new ideas.
Lawrence County is at a crossroads. The days of the old are being replaced by a new vision — a chance to set a new course for the next generation.
What happens next will depend entirely on whether those who have stepped up to lead take their charge seriously and get to work.
There are many people who want better for this city and this county. They are setting the stage for a renaissance built on new possibilities and repurposing the good stuff we already have.
What we have to be careful of are the speed bumps and naysayers who want to slow us down.
Competition for the new investment dollars and the businesses that will bring tax dollars and people to this community is fierce. We have to be equally as fierce if we are going to capture our share.
And that means stopping telling everyone — and ourselves — what is wrong with this community and focusing instead on its potential.
And yes, there is a lot of potential.
The people who live in this county are good people. They care about their neighbors, their churches and their community. They step up when they need to — no matter what their own circumstances are. They care — and that is really something these days.
Forget the land, the highway, the tax benefits — the people who live, work and raise their families here — they are what make this area so special.
But add in those other assets and we have a community with much to offer and potential that has yet to be fully realized.
The progress that has been made in Pittsburgh and the area around it has lessons for us.
The development that has been sought and fostered there did not come without a lot of work and a change in attitude. It is why Pittsburgh and its surroundings are thriving — and it is something that we can do, too.
Lawrence County has much to offer and plenty of places to attract both business and residential investment.
All that we have to do now is think beyond the disappointments and lost opportunities of the past.
We have to, well, dream.
And if we want to think about role models, about those who faced the same kind of challenges, we can look back at our own families — the people who built this community.
Many of those who came to this area in the early days were immigrants with not much in their pockets, but with hope in their hearts.
They worked hard, supported their families and their communities. They lived their faith through good works and served in whatever capacity they could.
They dreamed big, yes, but they did the work.
They made lives for generations of Lawrence County residents from some very humble beginnings.
Now it is our turn.
As 2020 dawns, it is a second chance, another chance, to move the needle, to make the changes, to find the tipping point.
All it will take is expecting more and demanding better.
We have new leaders ready to take the wheel. It will be up to us to make sure they stay on the road.
If we do, we might be talking about a whole lot more good news at the end of 2020.
Until then, Happy New Year.
