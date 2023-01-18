The New Castle News said goodbye to one of our longtime newsroom members at a Jan. 6 funeral service.
Robert John Fusco, known by everyone as just Bob, passed away Dec. 31 and immediately left a hole in our newsroom. Bob’s face or name was rarely in this newspaper over the last 15 or so years — he spent more than 40 years in the newspaper industry working in Lisbon and Youngstown before finally coming to New Castle — because his job as a paginator was to lay out the paper, a daily jigsaw puzzle on a tight deadline of a job that can only be completed once the last story is written and edited.
Our New Castle newsroom is small, but mighty. Bob’s contributions, quick wit, catch phrases and professionalism have touched all of us and his memory will live on here for days to come.
The following are words from the New Castle newsroom about our friend and colleague Bob Fusco.
•Bob always cared about others, asking how family members he never even met were doing. When I had to take time off due to my son’s surgery and followups for a sports-related injury, Bob didn’t care that it would mean more work for him, he was genuinely concerned. When the injury turned out to be “career” ending, Bob expressed regret that he didn’t get to see my son play baseball at his college, something he said he always wanted to do now that his beloved nieces were older and not playing sports. We also bonded over our cats. Bob pretended to be a curmudgeon when it came to his furry friends, but he was always wanting to show off photos of Butter and Kiki.
— Renee Gendreau
•There are no words to describe Bob Fusco. That’s because no one has ever come up with one to identify a person who is simultaneously a co-worker, friend and family member. As a co-worker, he always had my back, just as I had his. We worked as a team, playing roles that might change from day to day and knowing that whatever one couldn’t do, the other would. As a friend, we would take breaks at his computer and laugh together at the antics of Paul Lynde on The Hollywood Squares and Foster Brooks on The Dean Martin Roasts. And as family, Bob not only would share stories of his cats, his morning coffee with his parents and the accomplishments of his nieces, but he’d also want to know about how your wife, your siblings, and ultimately, you, were doing as well. He is missed on so many levels
– Dan Irwin
•When I began working at the New Castle News on Oct. 25, 2021, I shook hands with sports editor Ron Poniewasz and very early on he warned me about Bob asking if my story was done yet right after you’ve returned from said story. I got a leg up on Bob that day and told him my story was done right upon meeting him and we jabbered and B.S.’d ever since. But, the last several days after Bob’s passing I kept thinking of that magic phrase, “Is your story done yet?” It’s a great philosophical question about life. Bob’s story is never going to be done yet because we’re still telling it.
— Cody W. Pattison
•Bob made his presence felt every day when he came in to work. No, really. No less than a few paces after passing the office threshold, Bob was known to ask if it was time to leave. Or take a nap. Or if we can just cancel tomorrow’s edition and go home early. That’s not to say Bob didn’t care about his work — he cared deeply and did his best every day to make our little newspaper look the best it possibly could. His humor and wit will be missed. Bob brought a certain personality to our office that helped the fun days be more fun and the bad days less bad. Bob often had the worst job in the room, not only forced to wait until I can get things organized for him (not that he’d ever remind me that I’m running behind) but handling everything that comes with obituaries. It’s no fun talking to a person whose loved one just passed away, but it was always assuring Bob’s kind heart and gentle spirit would help guide the other side of the phone through the difficult process of filing an obituary and making things easy on them on days that surely weren’t. Qualities like those can’t be replaced.
— Pete Sirianni
•Bob Fusco was a great co-worker and an even better friend. We seemed to have many similar interests. We both are avid sports fans, wrestling fans, gamblers and fantasy sports fans. I say “are” because Bob will forever have those same interests in his next stop in heaven. We talked often about upcoming sports events, what’s going on in wrestling and what our favorite best bets are in gambling. He seemed like he had a lot of great bets and was very good at it, as well as fantasy sports.
I often saw Bob at the casino in Austintown, Ohio, as he was a teller for the horse track. He was excited about doing the same thing when the sportsbook opened. It’s not fair that he didn’t get a chance to enjoy that opportunity, which he was so looking forward to. The Lord punched the wrong clock on Bob Fusco, without a doubt.
I’ll also remember him as a great friend. My mom, Donna Poniewasz, also was a fixture with me at the casino in Austintown and she got to know Bob a bit when we would go on Saturdays to bet the horse races. My mom passed away July 24, 2022, and Bob was one of the first co-workers I told since it happened on a Sunday and we were the only individuals working each Sunday. He asked me often how I’m doing, if I needed anything, if I wanted to go to lunch and have someone to just talk to. To let me know I wasn’t going through this alone. That meant so much to me and it’s something I will never forget.
Bob Fusco will certainly be missed. He may be gone from our physical presence, but he’ll never be forgotten.
— Ron Poniewasz Jr.
•Even though I didn’t know Bob as long as many in the office, I could tell he was a very nice and considerate man and will be missed. I appreciated him asking how I was doing every day whenever he came into work, and even came up to me to state I was doing a good job with my work. I wish his family and friends my deepest sympathies throughout this time moving forward.
— Nicholas Vercilla
•Bob was a true newspaperman and a caring individual who always made us laugh with nicknames and general jokes. I remember him walking in the door every day, asking, “Is it time to go home yet?” or “Is it nap time yet?” When I lost certain family members of my own, either through divorce or through the loss of my parents, he offered a caring, sympathetic ear and a hug. You could always tell how much he loved his own family members. I worked with him for more than 25 years, and his absence here is surreal. I could call him at the office at night with late-night changes in a story or a headline, and he would always accommodate. He was a drop of golden sun in our newsroom.
— Debbie Wachter •Bob was one of the kindest, most caring individuals I have ever met or had the pleasure to work beside. No matter the work that lie ahead for him, his first concern both personally and professionally was to always make sure everyone around him was good. He took the time to genuinely care not just for our newspaper, but our community and his coworkers across the board. He was amazingly talented, but always remained humble and grounded. His family, whether it be by marriage, blood and those like us he adopted along the way, were blessed to be a part of his life and better off for it.
— Sharon Sorg, Publisher
