Perhaps the best way to sum up Lawrence County politics the last three years would be best done through the lens of Bob Dylan. After all, how many times have you heard it uttered “The Times They Are A-Changin’” as a way to describe a new wave of political future is upon us?
In Lawrence County, it’s no secret the times are changing with our elected officials becoming more diverse.
Take a look at New Castle City Council. Two weeks ago, David Ward was sworn into office, becoming the first Black councilman in the city’s some 200-year history. Ward now takes a seat at the far left of the council dais, sitting directly behind Chris Frye. Frye, as we know, became the city’s first Black mayor when he was elected in 2019.
At the school board level, Kenny Rice was appointed to fill a vacancy on the New Castle Area School Board in December. His appointment now means a third of the nine-person board is Black in a district that has long tried to attract more diversity in its job candidates and hires.
Diversity is important in race and gender for many reasons, like inclusion and representation. It’s also important in age. People of different eras bring with them different schools of thoughts and ideas. Lawrence County has the potential to grow and be a place people want to stay or — gasp! — move to.
We can’t get to that point if we stick to the same stale ideas and schools of thought that got the county and city into the financially distressed situation it’s currently in. Much of that lies in having some new and younger faces on boards and councils.
In Lawrence County, our political faces are becoming diverse in age too.
On City Council, Ward is 27 and fellow newcomer Eric Ritter is 33. Bryan Cameron, a holdover from the previous council, is 32, giving the council a blend of youth and experience with President MaryAnne Gavrile, 67, and Patsy Cioppa, 63. Frye, meanwhile, is 33.
At the county level, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd is just 23.
That’s why it’s a little puzzling the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation voted to remove Boyd on Friday morning from the chamber/economic development board. Boyd was the lone elected official on the board and was asked to resign because he voiced displeasure over how it was spending taxpayer money on Forward Lawrence, a $175,000 initiative to drive economic development.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel was appointed to Boyd’s seat, ensuring the public has at least one member representing the taxpayers.
Still, it’s hard to disagree such a large investment of public money — more accurately, your hard-earned tax dollars — couldn’t benefit at least a little with a member of a younger generation in the room.
After all, the times are a-changing. And if Lawrence County leaders don’t embrace new ideas — from members young and old — we better start swimming or we’ll sink like a stone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.