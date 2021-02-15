Following a week-long Senate impeachment trial, the 45th President of the United States celebrated his acquittal Saturday, vowing his MAGA movement had just begun. At the very least, the Senate’s failure to convict Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6, Capitol riot means Trump may run for public office again.
In truth, however, Trump has little to cheer about. The outcome of the Senate trial, despite the masterly job of House prosecutors, was a foregone conclusion, rendering Trump a pyrrhic victory. House prosecutors had no chance of persuading the 17 Republicans they needed to convict Trump by securing a two-thirds majority in the evenly split U.S. Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke for all but the seven dissenting Republican senators when he blamed Trump for the riot, but argued the U.S. Senate had no authority to impeach a former president.
Now the only real question is whether Trump will retain his grip on the Republican Party, or fade into obscurity and irrelevance, while sinking with his mounting legal and financial problems. The American people — not the former president — will be the judge of that.
In that regard, the Senate trial was more than political theater. It gravely illuminated the historic events of Jan. 6, when a mob of thousands overran police and attacked the U.S. Capitol, and defined for posterity the character of the man who shaped them.
Rioters who stormed the Capitol, believing they were acting in Trump’s name, now face criminal charges, calls from FBI agents, no-fly lists, jail, prison, or other lifetime legal entanglements. Among them are two locals: Sharpsville resident Matt Perna, and Rachel Powell, a Mercer County mother of eight.
They were among the 150,000 people who listened to Trump on Jan. 6, at the Ellipse park, south of the White House fence. Like the rest of the crowd, they heard Trump say he would accompany them on their march to the Capitol.
But what did this fearless warrior for the people do? Trump returned to the White House and safely watched the chaos and destruction on television. Trump, in effect, threw a grenade into the room, shut the door, and walked away.
Consider what Trump has done for any of the people who marched to the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying his defeat. How much has he donated to their legal funds? What has he done for the family of the demonstrator who was shot and killed by police? Or for the family of Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was fatally injured while protecting members of Congress.
While Trump celebrates his acquittal, many people are paying dearly for what they did that day. Will Trump repay their loyalty, or will he regard them as suckers?
The gravity of the siege, or the straight line between Trump and the violence that killed five people, can no longer reasonably be debated. As gripping video during the trial showed, the siege was not conducted by a band of rowdies blowing off steam. It was deadly serious business. The insurrectionists would have, as an FBI affidavit stated, “killed (the) vice president …if given the chance.” And who knows who else they would have, given the opportunity, murdered or maimed?
Trump has shown no remorse or regret for any of the deaths, or hundreds of injuries, he helped cause.
Only God knows whether Trump intended to incite a riot, but it’s difficult, if not impossible, to believe a man of his intelligence, and his unlimited access to police and FBI reports, didn’t know he was tossing a match into a pool of gasoline when he told the crowd to march to the Capitol and fight like hell.
These are facts and questions all Americans should consider before deciding what place Trump will hold in the nation’s future.
