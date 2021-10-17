+2 Acker warns councils to follow open meeting laws WEST MIDDLESEX — Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker on Saturday issued a stern w…

In voting by email and phone, council members for West Middlesex Borough ignored state sunshine laws and flouted the principles of open government. Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act requires votes to occur at a public meeting — and only after the public has had an opportunity to comment.

That clearly didn’t happen in at least two instances in West Middlesex Borough in 2018, which were first reported by The Herald Saturday.

In July of 2018, council members Cynthia Gilkey, Ronald Preston, Melissa Merchant-Calvert, Maleia James, and Mayor Jerrod Palmer voted by email on the Ninth Alley project.

In another instance, then-Council President Robert Lark asked a borough secretary to call council members individually to obtain approval for several street projects done by Donald Lark and Sons Inc., a company owned by Lark’s brother.

Doing the people’s business in the dark is not unusual in Western Pennsylvania.

Local governments are, too often, sloppy and secretive, whether it’s West Middlesex Borough authorizing street projects without a public vote, New Castle Area Schools concealing a labor contract, or Volant Borough withholding information on an executive session.

Those examples and others are clarion calls for state-mandated training on Pennsylvania’s Sunshine and Right-to-Know statutes, and more rigorous enforcement of those laws.

In West Middlesex, then-borough council President Robert Lark told Herald reporter Melissa Klaric last week he didn’t know council members were breaking state sunshine laws; he vowed not to do it again.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Incompetence can undermine good government as readily as can outright corruption.

Violations in West Middlesex, however, are no longer subject to a civil lawsuit or criminal charges related to state open meeting laws. The one-year statute of limitations on such actions has expired, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

To alleviate the problem, members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly ought to require elected officials to learn the rudiments of open meetings and open records laws. The state Office of Open Records provides such training but local elected officials don’t have to take it.

Melewsky said she receives more than 1,000 calls a year dealing with public access to meetings and records.

Sunshine and Right-to-Know laws also need stronger enforcement. Now, local governments can flout them, often with impunity.

At the very least, state law should require local governments to reimburse the legal expenses of people and organizations that successfully sue them for conducting meetings that violate the Sunshine Act.

When public officials remain ignorant of state open meetings and open records laws, or ignore them without consequence, they can operate in darkness — without scrutiny, accountability, or public oversight.

State legislators can help by ensuring open records and meeting laws are understood and enforced.