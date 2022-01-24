South New Castle Borough, your future is in your hands.
OK, technically, it always has been. Even the much-talked-about, but little-acted-upon, proposal of merging with Shenango Township cannot come about unless residents of the municipality approve it in an election.
Still, the borough undeniably is at a crossroads.
When borough council convenes for its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, it could be the last such gathering for the foreseeable future. Councilwoman Shirley Nocera in December submitted her resignation from council, effective Feb. 28. Thus, by the time the scheduled March 3 meeting date would roll around, she will no longer be a member of council.
Already, the council has one vacant seat, as John Wilmes opted not to seek re-election in November, and no one ran for his seat. Wilmes’ term officially expired at council’s reorganization meeting earlier this month.
If you’re keeping score, that means there will be two empty seats on a three-person council. That, in turn, means that council will lack a quorum and, thus, be unable to meet to take care of borough affairs.
Pennsylvania township and borough code spells out the process for filling these seats, ranging from council voting to approve a volunteer, to selection by a vacancy board to appointment by the court of common pleas.
We’re not sure how the latter two options are useful. If no borough resident has expressed a willingness to serve — and as of Wednesday, none had — then just who is that a panel or the court could appoint? The court can hardly hold a gun to someone’s head to compel them to serve.
That brings us back to the merger proposal.
The prime reason that South New Castle officials approached Shenango with the idea of merging was their expectation that what is happening would happen. That is, that none of the roughly 700 borough residents would step up to take care of the municipality’s affairs.
To be fair, South New Castle is not alone in that challenge. Lawrence County elections are full of municipal ballots on which a candidate is unopposed in either party, or where there simply aren’t enough candidates to fill the vacant seats on a board or council.
However, South New Castle has a choice.
The obvious one is for efforts to pursue a merger with Shenango Township to be shifted into high gear. The township stands ready to assume the responsibilities of governing and providing for residents of the borough, which was part of the township until 1901. Moreover, the township and the borough already share a school district and a fire department.
However, shortly after the merger idea came to light, multiple residents addressed borough council to express fears or objections that the .32 square mile community would receive only Shenango’s leftovers, rather than its utmost attention.
The solution to that: Throw your hat in the political ring and continue to run your affairs yourselves.
If residents aren’t willing to do that, then, indeed, someone else is going to have to do it for them.
South New Castle Borough can have whichever option it chooses. However, it cannot have both.
