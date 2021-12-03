Mercer and Lawrence aren’t the only counties whose municipalities routinely thumb their noses at Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, but they are certainly among the worst offenders.
In handling the mandates of the open-meetings law in a sloppy manner, they’ve demonstrated that ignorance and incompetence can corrode good government as effectively as corruption.
The Herald and New Castle News have exposed numerous instances of potential Sunshine Act violations in Mercer and Lawrence Counties, including taking action in a closed meeting and failure to give proper notice for so-called work sessions that are limited to discussion. Under changes to the state’s open-meetings law this year, work sessions are now covered by Sunshine Act provisions.
Some municipal officials, however, still don’t get it. Hermitage Solicitor Brett Stedman told The Herald requiring agenda notices for work sessions could inhibit “an open discussion of issues.”
Give us a break.
Elected board and council members should know what they plan to talk about 24 hours in advance. The people need to know what their elected representatives discuss. Discussion sessions are where public policy is shaped, and the people influence the outcome.
More local governments ought to seek training on open-meetings, and open-records, laws from the state Office of Open Records. In fact, state law ought to mandate such training for elected officials.
To his credit, Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker has tried to make local governments more responsive and compliant. This week, Acker sent emails to solicitors in Farrell, Hermitage, and Sharpsville, warning them against violating the Sunshine Act. He’s also talked to other municipalities about the law, including the new requirement to post agendas for work sessions, even though no official action is scheduled.
Enforcement efforts alone, however, won’t fix the problem, especially in Pennsylvania, where no state office or agency is responsible for enforcing the Sunshine Act.
Criminal charges against elected officials under the Sunshine Act, resulting in fines, are extremely rare, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The open-meetings law is citizen-enforced, she said. In most cases, a resident must hire an attorney to file a lawsuit against the offending board to get an injunction or other civil remedy.
That’s expensive or unaffordable. And even if a resident wins, state law doesn’t require — as it should — municipalities to reimburse the complainant’s attorney’s fees.
For now, raising awareness among elected officials and the people is the best way to ensure municipalities comply with the law and understand the rudiments of open government.
When residents call elected officials to complain about open meetings violations, or make the point during a public comment period of a meeting, they pressure elected officials to do the right thing.
People get accountable, transparent, and effective government when — and only when — they demand it.
