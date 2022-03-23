The Neshannock High girls and the New Castle High boys basketball teams will depart from Lawrence County on Thursday morning looking to write the final chapters of their magical 2021-22 seasons.
Four hours away in Hershey where the air smells like chocolate, both teams have one goal in mind — to bring back a state championship gold medal to New Castle and Lawrence County.
Neshannock starts things off Friday with a noon tipoff in the Class 2A finals against Southern Columbia. The Red Hurricane takes the floor later that night at 7:30 p.m. against highly rated Imhotep Charter of Philadelphia. Backing them at Hershey’s GIANT Center figures to be thousands of fans making the four-hour trek to central Pennsylvania.
Both teams play a style that not only embodies that of their coaching staff, but of the city and area they represent. On the court, players dive for loose balls, make the extra pass, cheer for their teammates and give their all to the team. It’s not hard to figure out how much emphasis Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski and New Castle’s Ralph Blundo — who went over 700 and 300 career wins this winter, respectively — put on the defensive side of the ball when watching them play. That’s not to say the Lady Lancers or Red Hurricane can’t light up the scoreboard.
The two teams being in Hershey for the final should come as no surprise. Neshannock was the state runner-up last year then repeated as WPIAL champions are back in the title game once again.
“They have an ultimate goal in mind and they know what they want to do,” Grybowski said earlier this week in a sit-down interview with News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Blundo.
New Castle won its lone state title in 2014, but the team and its loyal following are no stranger to bright lights and high expectations since then.
“This group right here was in fourth grade when we won in 2014,” Blundo said of his senior class. “When we were walking around the school in spirit marches and things like that (in 2014), guys like Michael Wells, Cahmari Perkins, Michael Graham and Chris Hood are looking and saying ‘I want to do that.’ It inspires young people to work hard, and here you are.”
Here they are, indeed — on the cusp of cementing their legacies among Lawrence County’s greatest teams. Win or lose, both programs can look back on the season and think of the many memories made. Parents and fans will be able to do the same.
