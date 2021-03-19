Governments — local, state, and federal — have a penchant for secrecy. They’re experts at creating laws and policies that shield information and records from the public. Protecting public access requires constant vigilance.
When people don’t know what their government is up to — the government they own and pay for — they can’t change it. Nor can they hold accountable public officials who work in the dark. Without transparency, malfeasance goes unchecked, incompetence unseen.
That’s why states must enact strong sunshine laws that promote open government and access to public records. Transparency is not a partisan issue. “This is about good government, period,” Melissa Melewsky, of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said this week.
Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law is better than it was 15 years ago — but still not nearly good enough.
Thanks to bi-partisan efforts, the law improved markedly in 2009. Legislators gave Pennsylvania’s public records a presumption of openness by shifting the burden of withholding them to the state.
The strengthened Right to Know Law, however, still fails to cover police records — even after a criminal investigation ends.
That should change. People should know how effectively and fairly police agencies enforce the law. When police misconduct is alleged, the public needs a way to sort facts from fiction. Community trust demands it.
The Pennsylvania Right to Know Law also needs to provide greater transparency for state-related universities, including staff salaries, budgets, and contracts.
Pennsylvania is one of only a handful of states that exempts its universities from open records provisions. Taxpayers should know how much they’re paying for university salaries. A bill introduced by state Sen. Doug Mastriano, (R., Franklin) would broaden public access to university records. Legislators ought to approve it.
The past year also brought other, unexpected challenges to the free flow of information across the country. A global pandemic underscored the need for public information, but also reduced access to public meetings and closed open-records offices. Reporters met force and intimidation while doing their jobs.
In Iowa, a police officer pepper sprayed, arrested, and jailed a Des Moines Register reporter last year, while she covered a Black Lives Matter protest. (The reporter was later acquitted.) Numerous reporters were harassed, verbally abused, and even assaulted at campaign rallies for President Trump, who called the media “enemies of the people.”
Despite their shortcomings, local newspapers are essential to communities. Without them, who would sit through hours of municipal budget meetings to inform residents about city plans to use their tax dollars? Who would expose a mayor getting kickbacks from city contractors? Who would investigate suspicious deaths at the county jail? Who would provide vital local information during a public health crisis?
The same laws that shield media from public records keep everyone in the dark. In 2019, the media filed less than 10 percent of the appeals to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records. The rest came from ordinary residents.
Sunshine Week in Pennsylvania ends today, but the struggle to keep government open and transparent continues, driven by an enduring underlying principle: People have a right to know what their government is doing.
Without that, democracy dies in darkness.
