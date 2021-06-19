Nearly three years after U.S. President Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery in the South, Union soldiers finally brought the news to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. It was June 19, 1865.
Thus began Juneteenth, an annual celebration that moved swiftly from one, until recently, observed mostly by African Americans to a federal holiday.
Juneteenth’s entrance into the cultural mainstream reflects a mercurial rise over the last decade in national awareness of race and history. This week, an otherwise bitterly divided U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation making Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday. An equally partisan U.S. House overwhelmingly approved — 415-14 — the bill. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed it.
Locally, an observance in New Castle today, organized by Be. (pronounced “Be Period”) will celebrate Juneteenth from 3 to 9 p.m. on the corner of East Reynolds and Jefferson streets behind the Ebenezer Church of God In Christ. There will also be games, a live DJ, bounce houses, vendors, a guest speaker and food.
Not surprisingly, here and around the country, police reform became a centerpiece in the movement that helped propel Juneteenth’s ascendance to a federal holiday.
More than 150 years ago, the aristocracy and landed gentry of the antebellum South used law enforcement to enforce and maintain slavery. One-hundred years later, police helped suppress the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s in the South. In 2020, demonstrations erupted nationwide, following the murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
The United State was never a democracy while the rule-of-law enforced slavery, segregation, and second-class citizenship. Their legacies continue today, but a national celebration acknowledging the nation’s greatest moral stain should usher in a more just and equitable society.
To be sure, a nascent national awakening on issues of race has not yet brought systemic changes, but it offers real hope that the day is drawing nearer when, in the words of Martin Luther King Jr., this nation will “rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.”
Juneteenth matters to all of us. It’s an opportunity to not only remind our fellow citizens and future generations of their responsibilities to erase the legacies of slavery, but also celebrate the spirit and sacrifice that overcame it.
“To become a true catalyst for social, political, and cultural change, Juneteenth must recall more than Black suffering. It should channel the miraculous spirit of survival, joy, resistance, and, creation — of a people rising up against all odds — that has helped to define African American culture since the first slave ships arrived in the English colony of Virginia in 1619.”
That miraculous achievement, too, must become part of the spirit of America.
