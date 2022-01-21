To watch a Neshannock High School girls basketball game is to feel every emotion in the gymnasium emanating from coach Luann Grybowski.
A Lady Lancers basket is met with applause. A turnover isn’t the end of the world, but might be nearing it. A questionable call by a referee — are you sure that wasn’t a travel? — better come with an explanation by a striped official.
When Neshannock plays a really big game, like a rivalry, semifinal or final contest, that’s when the fist pumps come out. Not the little gestures, but the big ones, made famous by Tiger Woods after he sinks an impossible putt, that put one’s whole body in motion.
If all goes to plan, more than a few of fist pumps will be broken out Monday when Grybowski is set to win her 700th career game. No Lawrence County basketball coach has ever won 700 games — not L. Butler Hennon, not John Sarandrea or Ralph Blundo. Only three WPIAL girls coaches have ever joined the 700 Club, which will change this week.
That’s not too shabby for someone who never had the chance to chance to play high school basketball. Growing up in a time before Title IX was law, New Castle didn’t sponsor a girls basketball team until a year after she graduated. It wasn’t until she took the coaching job at Neshannock in 2009 after leading New Castle to WPIAL titles in 2004, 2007 and 2009 — and laying the groundwork for another in 2010 — that she said she was paid the same as the boys basketball coach.
Grybowski’s teams play disciplined offense, always seem to pass up good looks for better ones and really clamp down on defense. Grybowski began coaching immediately out of college, leading Shenango in basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, track and cross country from 1979 to 1985. Then she moved to New Castle, where she was a teacher, from 1986 to 1990, spent four years (1990 to 1993) in Aliquippa then returned to Ne-Ca-Hi from 1994 to 2009.
New Castle’s 2004 WPIAL title was the first girls title in the county, and Neshannock’s 2019 gold was the first by a non-New Castle squad. The Lady Lancers won the WPIAL again last winter before barnstorming their way to the PIAA title game in Hershey. The common denominator of both teams is “Coach G.”
A state crown is the only thing missing from Grybowski’s long basketball resume. Whether that comes or not, it doesn’t diminish anything Grybowski has accomplished on the bench and as a steward of women’s athletics in Lawrence County and western Pennsylvania.
We’re proud “Coach G” is from here and we can’t wait for her to continue going where no other woman — or man — has ever gone before.
