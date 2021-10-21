Give credit to Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker for making a strong statement this week on open government and complying with Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act.
In doing so, Acker advanced the cause of transparent government and raised awareness of an essential law that is nearly impossible to enforce and often not understood.
On Saturday, Acker issued a stern warning to West Middlesex borough council members, after The Herald reported council members apparently violated open meetings law in 2018 by voting on several street projects by email and phone. The Sunshine Act requires elected officials to vote and conduct business in an open meeting — and only after the public has had an opportunity to comment.
The likely violations, uncovered in a State Ethics Commission investigation of council member Robert Lark, are no longer subject to civil lawsuits or criminal charges. A one-year statute of limitations for such actions has expired.
Even so, the West Middlesex case provides a powerful example of how government shouldn’t operate. Acker took full advantage of the opportunity.
In Saturday’s email, Acker asked Solicitor Robert Tesone to advise council members he expected “full and complete compliance with the Open Meeting Law.”
“Upon receipt of information of any future violations,” Acker stated, “I intend to have my county detectives fully investigate them and report to me.
“I will determine whether or not to file criminal charges against them.”
Criminal charges are rarely brought for open meetings violations. Nor do we expect any in Mercer County soon.
Still, even the words, “criminal charges,” in a sentence related to Sunshine Act violations makes it clear Acker means business and takes these violations seriously. If Acker’s aim was to get people’s attention — then mission accomplished.
Local government in Western Pennsylvania is often sloppy and secretive. It frequently violates the spirit, if not the letter, of state right-to-know and open meetings laws.
This newspaper, like any newspaper, encounters almost daily barriers, big and small, erected by small-minded public officials. They help subvert the intent of the law — and, thus, democracy itself — by phoning in votes, concealing a labor contract, withholding information on an executive session, or concealing how government operates in a zillion other ways.
State-mandated training for elected officials on sunshine and right-to-know laws would help. So would putting some teeth in enforcement provisions.
In his own way, however, Acker has advanced the cause of good government considerably in Mercer County by issuing a highly unusual warning. At minimum, he has let local elected officials know he takes state sunshine laws seriously.
So should they.
