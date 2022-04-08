When’s the last time you visited Ellwood City?
Lawrence County’s southernmost municipality has a mixture of large industry and local businesses.
While taking a stroll through the downtown business district, one can stop in a coffee shop, order lunch from a mom-and-pop restaurant or even buy some comic books. All of these businesses serve the roughly 7,000 people who live in the borough.
Ellwood City’s population, it turns out, is just about the same as the number of Pennsylvanians waiting for life-saving organ transplants. Another 20 die every day on waiting lists. Nationwide, there are 100,000 on waiting lists. On average, one person is added to the waitlist every 10 minutes.
April is Donate Life Month, which is observed to help raise awareness about the importance of organ donations and rallying people to become organ donors.
For something as simple as checking a box on a driver’s license application, people can easily become donors. If you aren’t already registered as one, know that there are two types — living and deceased. Living donors can give a kidney or part of a liver, while deceased donors can help up to 75 people and save up to eight lives through different organ, tissue, bone and cornea donation.
Last year, there were more than 41,000 transplants from more than 20,000 donors across America.
In Thursday’s New Castle News, new UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospital President Dr. Elizabeth Piccione described how she — an esteemed cardiologist — helped her father, 76, navigate the journey to a heart transplant eight years ago.
“There are so many parts of a human body that can be used to save someone’s life or increase the quality of life for someone,” Piccione said.
Piccione’s father, the retired Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Thomas M. Piccione, is living proof organ donations can extend loved ones’ lives.
The next time you’re on Lawrence Avenue in Ellwood City and stop in to one of the bars to buy a beer, take out your driver’s license to give to the bartender. When they give it back, make sure “organ donor” is listed on the card.
If not, then use April to consider becoming one — because your loved ones’ lives may depend on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.