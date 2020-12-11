Two weeks ago, members of Congress thumbed their noses at the American people by taking an undeserved Thanksgiving break from stimulus talks, even as millions of Americans cancelled their holiday plans. Since then, negotiations on a COVID-relief bill have remained deadlocked.
Nearly 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Tens of millions more have lost their jobs or much of their incomes; 12 percent of all U.S. adults can’t put enough food on their tables to feed themselves or their families. Millions more can’t pay their rents. This week, the nation set a record single-day COVID death toll of more than than 3,000 people, as hospitals, including UPMC Jameson in New Castle, risk running out of intensive care beds.
Given the suffering of their constituents, members of Congress have demonstrated an astonishing lack of empathy and urgency. With 12 million workers poised to lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas, the people’s holiday message to Congress should be loud and clear: No bill, no break.
On Wednesday, members of Congress averted a federal shutdown by approving a one-week spending bill to give them more time to negotiate. The extension was an admission of failure, but it had to be done. Shutting down the federal government during the height of the pandemic would be reckless beyond measure.
Widespread access to a vaccine is not expected until spring. Meantime, the people, small businesses, and local governments need help to weather the short-term shutdowns necessary to manage the pandemic, including measures announced Thursday by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Those steps, include prohibiting indoor dining in restaurants, closing casinos and theaters, and halting scholastic sports, are essential for public safety, but they also will bring more economic hardship.
In one way or the other, all Americans have suffered. Black, Latino, and the poor, however, have suffered disproportionately from deaths and illnesses, as well as income and job losses that rival those of the Great Depression. High-income workers are six times more likely to work remotely than are low-wage employees. High-tech workers can work from home; the people who clean their offices and toilets cannot.
Even so, the U.S. economy would have been far bleaker for everyone without assistance authorized by Congress earlier this year, including expanded unemployment insurance, eviction moratoriums, and stimulus checks. Without additional short-term relief, more Americans will face an insidious dilemma: financial disaster or sickness and death. Struggling small businesses will close.
With the nation facing a crisis, Congress needs all hands, hearts, and minds on deck. Wasting time with futile and frivolous legal actions while the nation is under siege is tantamount to treason. This week, after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Hail Mary to undo Pennsylvania’s electoral victory for President-elect Joe Biden, Congressman Mike Kelly, incredibly, told Fox News that “by no way is this over.”
Kelly and his quixotic Republican colleagues, however, aren’t the problem. Until President Trump lost the election, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California shunned relief efforts, fearing they would boost Trump’s chances for re-election — an icy political calculation worthy of the most jaded politician.
Getting a deal won’t be easy. Among the speed bumps are liability protections for business and funding for state and local government. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested setting aside both of those issues and moving forward with provisions that have bipartisan support. Not providing funding for state and local governments, however, would be reckless, jeopardizing local police and other public safety services, as well efforts to gear up for vaccine distribution. Still, McConnell has the right notion: Move forward immediately with provisions both sides agree on and hope to generate some momentum to break the stalemate.
To be sure, concerns over federal spending are understandable. The last time the country balanced the federal budget was the late 1990s under President Bill Clinton. Since then, under one Democratic and two Republican administrations, the annual budget deficit has risen to $3.1 trillion. The cumulative national debt now exceeds $27 trillion — more than $82,000 for every man, woman, and child in the United States.
Now, however, is not the time for a debate on a balanced budget. The country is at war. The coronavirus has killed nearly as many Americans as died during World War II. What Congress does, or doesn’t do, will help determine how many more businesses close, how many more Americans die, and how many more can’t pay their rent or afford to feed their families.
A vaccine offers real hope next year for ending the pain, death, and dislocation of 2020; until then, the American people need help to ride out the storm.
Only Congress can do this. Since losing, the President is MIA. He has checked out. Trump will sign a coronavirus relief bill, but he will play little or no part in shaping it.
Members of Congress have a gun to their head. They should act accordingly. They can start by reassuring an anxious nation they will not break until they finish their jobs, even if they have to ring in the New Year in the United States Capitol.
