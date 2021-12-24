Tomorrow we will pause to remember.
Christmas Day is about blessings, joy and family. Many of us will reminisce, share a meal and perhaps a church service and a couple songs of celebration.
This day is not about the presents we will open, but the thought, kindness and love with which they were given.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas, we hunted bargains and worried about how many shopping days were left.
But today we remember the spirit behind the day and the message of the story on which the tradition is based.
God gave his son to save the world. He was not born into a family of wealth and privilege, but to common people who were unable to secure a room at the inn in Bethlehem, so they spent the evening in the stable instead.
That humble beginning and that simple story of love, faith and believing in a higher power and calling — that is what Christmas is all about.
And if the story from the Bible is not your message, think of the kindness, love and compassion that this holiday creates in the hearts of your friends and neighbors.
It is a season of love — for those whom you call family and those you might have never met.
There are examples of people caring about people all over this community and beyond.
It is why it is such a special time.
And yet, sometimes it is hard to remember that the hustle, the bustle and the holiday gifts are not what matter most.
Times sure have changed.
We have so much today that we forget those simple times when there was little more than a handcrafted present and perhaps a little candy and a piece of fruit in a stocking.
Today we have Black Friday and Cyber Monday — and the top 10 list of toys that move with the click of a remote, dolls that talk and dogs that walk on their own.
We have piles of presents under trees and laden holiday tables with no shortage of every kind of dish imaginable.
We forget the simple gifts of those wise men and a baby with nothing more than a manger as a bed.
We forget about the call to serve and the faith and compassion that are the hallmarks of this day.
We let the stress of the day make us forget about the good that comes on this holiday — and the many reasons why we should be so grateful.
It is how the modern world works. It is so easy to get caught up in the day to day bustle.
And when we do forget, we are reminded when we see the joy of children sharing songs at a holiday pageant or read about a gift shared selflessly with someone less fortunate.
Or it fills our hearts when a family member comes home or we sing a hymn at church.
Those are the moments we treasure.
So we hope that today, as you share the stories of Christmas — both the one about that baby in the manger and the one about the jolly man in the red suit — that you will pause to feel the spirit that surrounds this time of year.
We are all so lucky to have each other — friends, family and people who walk in and out of our lives.
Christmas is a time to count those gifts, too.
Merry Christmas to all of you — from all of us.
(Reprinted from the New Castle News’ Dec. 24, 2019, edition).
