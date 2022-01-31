The early-morning bridge collapse in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park should be a wake-up call for a nation with aging infrastructure.
Only more ironic was the bridge’s collapse — which caused about 10 injuries and no deaths, perhaps partly on some good luck that city schools were operating on a two-hour weather delay — came just hours before President Joe Biden was set to make a visit to the Steel City to continue pitching his multi-billion dollar Build Back Better infrastructure bill.
Speaking Friday afternoon at a Carnegie Mellon manufacturing facility, Biden noted Pittsburgh is known as the “City of Bridges,” while another some 3,300 bridges in the commonwealth are in failing condition.
That Pittsburgh bridge, which carried Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek and built in 1970, had its deck and superstructure conditions rated as “poor.”
So why does a bridge in Pittsburgh matter at all to drivers in New Castle?
Lawrence County is home to hot dogs, fireworks, exceptional basketball and 35 bridges considered “poor.” Most are smaller, less-traveled spans. The worst are a six locally owned bridges all closed to traffic.
However, 12 of the worst bridges are all state-owned, including the worst offender — the 112-year-old East Washington Street bridge downtown. Every day, more than 14,000 vehicles — cars, trucks, semis, school buses, city transit — travel over that bridge and its superstructure and substructure, both rated “poor.”
Or, if you’re keeping track, the same ratings as the bridge in Pittsburgh currently laying at the bottom of a ravine.
Sure, the East Washington Street bridge is scheduled to be replaced with construction beginning in fall 2023 with work done by summer 2025, according to PennDOT. It’s worth noting the bridge replacement project was to begin in 2018 with work completed in 2020.
When Biden’s Build Back Better Act passed the House, it did so 220 votes and none from Republicans. The BBB is dead on arrival, so far, in the Senate with key Democrat holdouts stopping it from reaching 50 votes and passage in the Democrat-majority chamber.
It shouldn’t take a collapsing bridge, a bus stuck in a sinkhole or multiple, gruesome car accidents at the intersection of routes 422 and 388 to realize infrastructure spending is critically needed across America, in Pennsylvania and right here at home.
Is our downtown bridge going to be the next to collapse? Hopefully not.
Then again, it has to survive the next 18 months before work is even scheduled to begin, barring any more PennDOT delays or diversion of funds.
