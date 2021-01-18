More than a dreamer|NCN editorial | More than a dreamer: King holiday should call us to action

Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year follows one of the most fractious years in U.S. history, culminating last week with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol led by far-right extremists, many of them white supremacists.
Even more troubling, many of the rioters were inspired by a United States president who, over a four-year term, aggravated and exploited the fault lines of race and class in an ignoble attempt to retain power.
Against this alarming backdrop, the federal holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader should be regarded as an urgent call to action — not a nostalgic, self-congratulatory look backward that sanitizes King’s life and message.
Far more than a dreamer, King would have been on the front lines of last year’s protests over the killing of George Floyd, Jr. by a Minneapolis police officer, and the high rates of Black voter turnout in November that helped elect Joe Biden president.
More than 50 years after King was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn., the legacy of racism endures, not in segregated lunch counters, but in disproportionate rates of incarceration, poverty, college graduation, and COVID-19 deaths, to name a few.
African Americans, for example, are incarcerated at rates five times higher than whites. One of three Black boys born today can expect to be sentenced to prison, compared to one out of 17 white boys. Black and Latino Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites.
King never looked back. Instead, he spoke of the “fierce urgency of now,” using nonviolent direct action as a tool to change unjust and immoral laws that buttressed racial segregation. The FBI, which placed him under constant surveillance, considered King one of the most dangerous people in America.
King and the thousands of people who worked with him — black and white — were not, in fact, a threat to the nation. They were dangerous to the status quo, as they would have been today.
Shortly before he was assassinated in 1968 at the age of 39, King became increasingly focused on poverty and economic inequality. The night before he died, he was helping to lead striking sanitation workers. Today, King would have worked to improve conditions for poor and working-class whites, whose lives have been eviscerated by the exodus of manufacturing jobs and rising rates of opioid addiction.
It’s possible King could have redirected the legitimate anger of white workers toward a rigged economy and persuaded them to join Blacks, LGBT activists, and others to forge a new civil rights agenda.
After a year of strife and division, that would be a clarion call for action — and then some.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.