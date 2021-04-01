Concerning the article in New Castle News posted on 3/20/21, page A-3.
Why does Little Beaver Township need a constable when we already have a police department? Do other townships have both constables and police departments?
What is the cost to to the taxpayers of the township for this, and what duties does this constable do that the police department either local, state, or sheriffs cannot do?
Glenn Truxel
Enon Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.