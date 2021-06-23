Ex-Nittany Lion shows toughness Nassib's declaration rises above courage shown on gridiron

howing remarkable courage and fortitude, former Penn State football player Carl Nassib announced publicly on Monday that he is gay.
Now a defensive end with the Las Vegas Raiders in the National Football League, Nassib also announced that he is donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project – a nonprofit that is tackling suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth.
Nassib is reportedly the first active NFL player to be openly gay.
“I am sitting in a moment of gratitude and relief,” Nassib said in a post on Instagram, as reported by CNHI’s Elton Hayes. “Sadly, I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends ... did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I am gay.”
At Penn State, Nassib won both the Lombardi Award, given to the country’s top lineman/linebacker, and the Ted Hendricks Award winner, for the best defensive end in the country – both as a senior in 2015. That year, he tallied 64 total tackles, 17.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles for the Nittany Lions.
As a senior, Nassib was a consensus all-American and also was honored with the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to a defensive player who represent the qualities embodied by Southern Cal standout Ronnie Lott – integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Nassib was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, and also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with Las Vegas in 2019.
A West Chester native, Nassib played at Malvern Preparatory School and joined the Penn State program as a walk-on player in 2011, then earned a scholarship in 2012.
He studied biology at Penn State, with plans to eventually attend medical school.
“I truly love my life and cannot understand why I have been blessed with so much,” Nassib said. “I feel especially thankful to have had so much support when many who have come before me – and many even now – do not. I stand on the shoulders of giants, incredible people who paved the way for me to have this opportunity. I do not know all the history behind our courageous LGBTQ community, but I am eager to learn and to help continue the fight for equality and acceptance.”
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saluted Nassib “for courageously sharing his truth.”
Goodell said: “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”
Many players and coaches offered support for Nassib, including his ex-Nittany Lions teammate, Saquon Barkley, now with the New York Giants. Barkley tweeted: “Much respect brudda.”
Penn State coach James Franklin announced that he and his wife, Fumi, were donating $10,000 to the Trevor Project.
Franklin issued a statement:
“I am very proud of Carl for his courage and voice,. This announcement doesn’t surprise me because if you know Carl, you know his strength. Carl’s story continues to add chapters which will have an impact well beyond the field of play.
“Carl’s brave announcement will forge a path for others to be true to their authentic self. I was proud of Carl when he led the nation in sacks, but I’m even more proud of him now.”
This is an important moment for sports and for our country as we continue to fight to give those who have been marginalized or disenfranchised the freedom to live their lives without prejudice.
Nassib is a tough guy on the football field, and he will need that grit and might when confronted with the inevitable surge of hate he will face going forward.
Stepping forward to tell the world that he is gay required more strength and resolve than any battle waged on the gridiron.
He has our support and respect.
— The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat
