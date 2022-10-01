Major League Baseball’s postseason is about to begin. When it wraps up, and the 2023 campaign begins, fans will see some new rules in place.
Major League Baseball has adopted some very significant changes in how the sport is played starting next year to enhance its favor with fans. One of them, limiting defensive positioning, is a little hard to justify.
Baseball has billed itself for more than a century as America’s pastime, and it was — up until the National Football League overwhelmed it. Now, the National Basketball Association is encroaching, too.
The three sports are extremely disparate in one crucial category: action time vs. strategy and game suspense. Basketball is nonstop action; baseball is only occasional action and often spine-tingling suspense; football is a combination of the two.
Baseball has changed its rules many times over the years. One of the most controversial ones was in 1961, when the American League switched from 154 games in a season to 162. As fate would have it, the additional eight games enabled the Yankees’ Roger Maris to break perhaps the most revered record of all time — Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs in a season.
That controversy reminded sports executives that all-time records are a valued component of fan involvement.
But baseball has known for a long while that games are too often slow-moving and last too long. MLB has been trying in recent years to speed up play to try to mirror the pace of competing sports.
So next year, the big leagues will introduce a pitch clock in regular-season and postseason games. The feeling has long been that pitchers stalled too much on the mound, inducing yawns in the stands.
Next season, pitchers will have only 15 seconds to deliver the next pitch when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when runners are on base. If they fail, a ball will automatically be called. And, if a hitter isn’t ready on time, a strike will be called.
This will accelerate the tempo of the game. It seems like a worthwhile — and long overdue — change.
The size of the square bases will be enlarged from 15 to 18 inches per side. That should keep first basemen from being stepped on and, what’s more important from an action perspective, increase more-daring baserunning, including stolen bases. That seemingly small size difference will infuse more action into the game.
Although we’d like to see those sliding mitts, which look like oven mitts, banned. They give a baserunner an unfair reach advantage of about five inches.
The third change, also devised to inject more offense, is to limit defensive maneuvering. This is the one that’s a trifle difficult to justify.
“Baseball analytics” in recent years has persuaded managers to move defensive players around all over the field to counter hitters’ known propensities. That has resulted in fewer hits, less scoring and, the executives lament, more fan boredom.
So their answer is to bar defensive shifts. From now on, third basemen and shortstops will have to stay on the left side of second base and first and second basemen on the right. Nor will infielders be able to deploy into the outfield.
That seems beyond the rulemakers’ authority. Teams should be allowed to choose their own defensive tactics and not be limited by a commissioner’s artificial impositions.
Rule changes may be wise. Eliminating effective defensive strategies is not.
— The (Plattsburgh, New York) Press-Republican
