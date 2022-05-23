Primary election day dawned this morning with Pennsylvania Republicans doing their best imitation of Pennsylvania Democrats.
For months, they have watched multiple candidates for governor and Senate dice up the vote and fracture the party. Now, many Republicans worry that the nominees who emerge on the strength of appealing to a radical base won’t be able to generate the mainstream support necessary to win the general election.
That’s the formula that propelled Donald Trump to the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. He won early primaries with as little as 11 percent of the vote, but more moderate candidates stayed in the race rather than backing a single candidate, until it was too late.
In the closing days of the GOP gubernatorial race, several Republican candidates — Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and former U.S. Rep Melissa Hart — who are alarmed by apparent front-runner Doug Mastriano’s extremism, withdrew from the race and endorsed former Hazleton mayor and U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.
Barletta also is an extremist. He has a long record as an anti-immigration demagogue and has declined to repudiate the big lie that Trump won the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania. It’s a mark of the Republican Party’s disarray that other erstwhile candidates have made him the standard-bearer for moderation.
Mastriano, meanwhile, has doubled down on the extremism that has percolated him to the top of the crowded field. He and the surging candidate for the Senate GOP nomination, Kathy Barnette, barred journalists from a rally Friday in Warminster, Bucks County. That’s not far from Philadelphia, where the Founders in 1791 enshrined press freedom as one of the nation’s founding principles, by including it in the First Amendment.
Such attacks on fundamental democratic institutions and traditions are now commonplace. The Republican National Committee, for example, already has withdrawn from the Commission on Presidential Debates for 2024.
Such attacks on the free press and open debate indicate that in Pennsylvania this fall, and nationally in 2024, the contest will be between democracy and authoritarianism.
— Wilkes-Barre Citizens Voice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.