Republican state lawmakers have found a boogeyman in Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, blaming him for violent crime in the city and attempting to remove him from office while refusing to do anything about it themselves.
The supposedly anti-crime lawmakers have refused to enact sensible gun-safety laws. And in their zeal to “back the blue” while exposing police to the dangers of gun proliferation, they have ignored the abuse of a state disability law that results in fewer officers being available for patrol.
Under the state Heart and Lung Act, police, firefighters and other public safety personnel, who temporarily can’t work after being injured on the job, may receive their full salaries without having to pay state or federal taxes. In effect, the benefit is a 20% pay increase. Private sector workers who are injured on the job receive 66% of their pay.
Across the state, the generous benefit often has been abused.
Philadelphia has suffered more than 500 murders this year.
As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, 652 officers, 11% of the city’s police force, were off duty this year under the heart/lung program. In contrast, the Inquirer reported, about 1% of Phoenix officers and 3.3% of Chicago officers were off on disability claims.
After the Inquirer reported the story, and that many of the officers who could not report for work also worked elsewhere while collecting benefits, the number of disability claims plummeted by 31%.
If, as lawmakers often claim, a major part of the solution to crime is to put more police on the street, then the Legislature should see to it by reforming the disability law.
The Legislature should eliminate the incentive for abuse by eliminating the tax exemption on benefits or conforming the benefit to those in the private sector.
And it should mandate an independent means to select physicians involved in the process, as opposed to allowing police and firefighter unions to select the doctors.
Public safety personnel who are injured on the job deserve fair compensation. But the state must make the program far more accountable.
— Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice
