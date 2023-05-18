Teachers have First Amendment rights.
Teachers, and all public employees for that matter, have the right to speak their minds, in a public forum even if it is unflattering to the board of education or any government agency.
We have been told on background that Lowndes County teachers are afraid to express their concerns regarding the superintendent of schools, fearing they could suffer some kind of retribution.
The public, including public employees, must be allowed to criticize government. Nothing could be more American.
This is Civics 101.
School board members are elected public officials and must answer to the public. People, including school employees, should never feel afraid of their own government.
Government, including boards of education, should always be open to public censure and government employees should not be excluded from the right to question the actions of their own government.
People do not relinquish First Amendment rights simply by virtue of the fact they work for a branch of government. That includes people who work for a public school system. We want to remind employees, administrators and elected officials, being a public employee does not mean you do not have the freedom of speech.
Public school teachers, law-enforcement officials, city or county office staff or other people employed by local government should not be intimidated into thinking they cannot express their opinions publicly because they work in the public sector.
The courts have consistently said that while a public employee’s behavior and speech should not be disruptive, they cannot be told by their bosses they are not allowed to express their opinion or not allowed to speak to the media, for instance.
Attempts to squelch an individual’s right to express an opinion disregards the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution along with the rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In Pickering vs. the Board of Education, the U.S. Supreme Court made it abundantly clear a teacher has the right to speak out on issues of public importance without the fear of being fired.
In the landmark New York Times vs. Sullivan case, the Supreme Court said, “We consider this case against the background of a profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.”
While in Garcetti vs. Ceballos, the court said if the person is speaking in their official capacity as a government employee they might be disciplined or held accountable for their public comments, that does not mean that when speaking as a private citizen their freedom of speech can be abridged.
In addition to free speech, the First Amendment guarantees the right to protest, the right to assemble and a right to make all grievances known publicly.
Holding elected officials, including boards of education, accountable is, quite simply, the American way.
— The Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times
