Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&