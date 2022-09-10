Suicide is a tragedy, regardless of the circumstances.
In the vast majority of cases, it is a preventable tragedy.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
We know that no segment of our community is immune but young people and veterans are among our most vulnerable and at-risk. Still, suicide is not isolated to those groups. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline says there are numerous risk factors for suicide that include:
• Mental disorders, particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders and certain personality disorders.
• Alcohol and other substance use disorders.
• Hopelessness.
• Impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies.
• History of trauma or abuse.
• Major physical illnesses.
• Previous suicide attempt(s).
• Family history of suicide.
• Job or financial loss.
• Loss of relationship(s).
• Easy access to lethal means.
• Local clusters of suicide.
• Lack of social support and sense of isolation.
• Stigma associated with asking for help.
• Lack of health care, especially mental health and substance abuse treatment.
• Cultural and religious beliefs, such as the belief that suicide is a noble resolution of a personal dilemma.
• Exposure to others who have died by suicide (in real life or via the media and Internet).
NSPL says everyone should be aware of certain warning signs that may be indicators someone is at or near the crisis point. These warning signs include:
• Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves.
• Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun.
• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.
• Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
• Talking about being a burden to others.
• Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
• Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.
• Sleeping too little or too much.
• Withdrawing or isolating themselves.
• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
• Extreme mood swings.
A new universal three-digit phone number, 988, launched nationwide in July to help people who are suffering a mental or behavioral health crisis or contemplating suicide.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, an evolution of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, is available to people who are experiencing a crisis or who are concerned for the health of another. 988 accepts direct calls, text messages and live chats via 988lifeline.org.
Suicide is the leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 34 years, the CDC found. For every death by suicide, 316 people seriously consider suicide, but don’t kill themselves, according to 988lifeline.org.
We urge you to call for help if you, or someone you love or even know, appears to be at-risk.
Life is precious and worth saving.
— The Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times
(Locally, the Human Services Center also offers a 24-hour crisis line at (724) 652-9000.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.