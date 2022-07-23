When it comes to basic health care everyone should be treated the same.
The racial disparity in access to even basic services is no secret.
If infant and maternal mortality disproportionately affected white women and white children these things would be legislative priorities.
More accurately, if the wives and children of rich white men were dying at a greater rate than nonwhites the state would be sparing no costs at finding solutions.
While state lawmakers pushed through legislation to create a certified community midwife board overseeing licensing and certification of midwives and passed some other modest measures, meager investment in addressing the excessively high mortality rate among women and children of color is inexcusable.
In 2020, the maternal mortality rate for Black women in the U.S. was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, 2.9 times the rate for non-Hispanic white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, the maternal mortality rate for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000.
Georgia has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports in 2018, Georgia’s maternal death rate was 27.7 per 100,000.
While extending medical coverage to mothers six months to one year postpartum via Medicaid coverage is a step, it is a very small step and just not enough.
Provisions of the federal Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021 have merit and should be taken up by the Georgia General Assembly.
Diversifying our perinatal workforce, supporting mothers with maternal mental health conditions and substance use disorders by funding access to services, investing in tele-health to improve maternal health outcomes and investing in “social determinants” that impact maternal health outcomes, such as housing, transportation and nutrition should all be legislative priorities.
These are all pro-life measures.
Advocates have said Medicaid expansion to cover individuals up to 138% of the federal poverty level can reduce the rates of uninsured women of childbearing age and Medicaid extension up to one year postpartum would help reduce maternal deaths.
It remains to be seen how much progress the federal government will make because, like most things, Washington gridlock and partisan grandstanding has bogged down discussion about disparities in health care.
Georgia lawmakers, however, can and should address these specific measures that could improve access to basic health care.
The lives of women and children are at stake.
— The Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times
