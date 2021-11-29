Truth matters.
Justice matters.
Truth and justice prevailed in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.
Arbery was murdered.
Three men now stand convicted of that murder.
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan are murderers and will pay for the murder they committed.
A 12-person jury of their peers — 11 white and one Black — delivered the unanimous guilty verdicts after just a few hours of deliberation.
These jurors were there in the courtroom. They heard all the testimony and saw all the evidence and were able to agree on all the charges on which they found these men guilty in the chasing and murdering of Ahmaud Arbery.
The three men chased Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood, caught him and Travis McMichael shot and killed him.
Those are the facts.
Defense attorney Laura Hogue said unbelievable and totally unacceptable things during the trial.
“Ahmaud Arbery wasn’t an innocent victim when he was plundering around Mr. English’s house,” Hogue said, later inexplicably describing Arbery’s baggy shorts and “long dirty toenails.” She said, “There was no reason for him to be there. He was a recurring night time intruder and that is frightening and unsettling.”
Her blatantly racist, dog whistle comments were shocking, to say the least.
She said the state prosecutor was trying to paint Arbery as a victim.
Arbery was the victim.
Arbery was shot.
Arbery is dead.
Ahmaud Arbery was murdered.
After the horrific details of Arbery’s murder came to light, Georgia lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, repealed the state’s antiquated, Jim Crow-era citizen’s arrest law — and rightly so. Republicans and Democrats came together in a rare bipartisan moment to send a strong message that vigilantism and the racist law used to defend it had no place in Georgia.
The message both conservative and progressive lawmakers sent when they repealed a law that was a clear example of systemic racism was most certainly a step in the right direction, but it is a long journey.
We hope this trial and these verdicts send another strong message to all the people of Georgia.
Racism has no place in the streets of Brunswick.
Racism has no place in the courtroom.
Racism has no place in the state of Georgia.
But, sadly Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, William Bryan and even Laura Hogue have clearly demonstrated that racism exists, in the streets, in neighborhoods and in our institutions.
We must do better.
We must be better.
— Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.