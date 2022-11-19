We knew it couldn’t last.
Still, we stuffed our hopes into those 70-degree days, another cookout, another sneaker-clad hike, a last boat ride, as if the November balm was infinite.
But, of course, the mercury fell faster than those ill-fated turkeys in Cincinnati, and no one will be wearing shorts this Thanksgiving.
When the weather changes, it takes a minute to dig out our winter selves from the back shelves behind the sandals and sand pails. It takes a beat to remember where the ice scrapers are, and that glaze isn’t just for doughnuts. It takes an adjustment to ratchet our freewheeling summer spontaneity to planning for the worst winter can throw at us.
In that spirit, we offer a few reminders:
REFRESH YOUR TERMS
These words that we banish in the warm months now come flying back at us from the National Weather Service, which defines blizzards as sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or more with snow and blowing snow (visibility to less than a quarter mile for 3 hours or more); snow squalls as brief, intense snow showers accompanied by strong, gusty winds with intense accumulation; snow showers as falling at varying intensities for brief periods of time with varying accumulation; and flurries as light snow falling for short durations with little or no accumulation. Wind chills also can be listed as warnings and watches when extreme cold is predicted.
DRIVE SLOW ON SNOW AND ICE
According to Michigan.gov, there were 202,232 crashes reported in Michigan on icy, snowy, or slushy roads between 2016-2020 winter seasons, that killed 370 people and seriously injured 2,530 others.
PREPARE, PREPARE, PREPARE
Put a few extra items in your car just in case, like a first aid kit, medications, a shovel, litter or sand for traction, warm clothes and snacks.
ICE FUN
Don’t venture near cracks, holes or breaks in the ice, ice with flowing water around the edges, below the surface, or on top, or ice that looks thawed and refrozen. For ice sports, remember it must be 4 inches or more for ice fishing, ice skating and walking; at least 5 inches for snowmobiles and ATVs; 8-12 inches for cars and 12-15 inches for medium duty trucks.
TAKE IT EASY
Shoulders back, core tight, lift with your legs — the snow shoveling marathon has begun and your back and heart must last to the finish line.
CHECK YOUR NEST
Fresh furnace filters and humidifiers can improve your quality of life at home and working carbon monoxide detectors and fire alarms can potentially save it.
By January, we’ll be pros. We and winter will be hand in glove, with every freeze and storm down pat. But dusting off our winter skills is an adjustment, one best taken slow and safe.
— The Traverse City (Michigan) Record-Eagle
