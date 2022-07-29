This month’s goal on the part of the federal government to increase the transparency of health care costs is good news.
Even better, all health care consumers should have access to some of that data now.
As of July 1, as required by federal rules, insurers and employers started releasing information about the prices they pay for health care services. Rates for everything from lab tests to doctor visits should be among the services disclosed. The changes are being released in a staggered way; hospitals began posting pricing data last year.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced its requirements related to “surprise billing” last year.
When patients with group health plans or health insurance coverage receive care from out-of-network providers, these health plans usually do not cover entire costs, leaving them with bigger bills to pay than if they had been seen by in-network providers.
According to the HHS, that’s what the federal government calls surprise billing.
“In many cases, the out-of-network provider can bill the person for the difference between the billed charge and the amount paid by their plan or insurance, unless prohibited by state law,” the HHS announcement explains. “This is known as ‘balance billing.’
“An unexpected balance bill is called a surprise bill.”
In statements about the need for transparency in the prices of various health care services, the current administration has not hesitated to pat itself on the back. But it should be noted that the effort to require the release of this data didn’t start there.
Rules calling for rates to be issued in digital files were crafted by economic advisers working under the Trump administration.
And those requirements, issued in November 2020, include prices not just for hospitals, but also surgery centers, clinics, individual doctors’ practices, labs, among others.
The new rules also provide a structure for insurers to negotiate payment for out-of-network expenses.
The sheer volume and complexity of this data is what concerns us most.
The intent — to provide consumers with access to health care costs up-front — will not be of much value if the data is overwhelming and incomprehensible.
And, given the current state of the nation’s health care system, we can’t imagine that all this information won’t be overwhelming at first glance.
The data must be organized and presented in a way that is understandable.
Clearly, this must be a work in progress — and the industry experts who developed these plans must’ve thought so, too, since some provisions for further patient protections are expected to be enacted in 2023.
We’ll watch with interest to see if the level of health-care cost transparency being sought is actually reached.
The intentions, at least, seem laudable. However, there’s one glaring hole that needs to be filled: Prescription drug prices.
Drug costs were delayed from disclosure during the initial release of data. Those prices should be rolled into the published data mix for consumers.
That’s a major omission that needs to be corrected.
— The Traverse City (Michigan) Record-Eagle
