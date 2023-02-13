The word ‘propaganda” is one of those words that Americans tend to bristle at.
“Love us or hate us —at least we don’t do THAT ... at least we have the First Amendment and the Freedom of the Press,” goes the thinking.
This view was made abundantly clear in the reporting of Alina Kabaeva’s comments as chair of the board of directors of the Nation Media Group — which describes itself as Russia’s largest private media holding company.
According to translated video clips of her speech at a NMG anniversary party, Kabaeva likened “information work today in the conditions in which we live and fight for our country is like a weapon of war,” adding, “It is as important as the Kalashnikov assault rifle.”
American outrage, built on the belief that propaganda is an other-country problem, circulated quickly. Headlines centered more on Kabaeva’s dating history (admittedly, with Vladimir Putin) than her leadership position.
But Kabaeva is right.
History demonstrates repeatedly that those with the best information have the best chance of coming out on top — in war, in peacetime, in any country you choose.
It also demonstrates clearly that misdirection, mis- and dis- information, newspaper shut-downs (like in 2008 when the Moskovsky Korrespondent reported that Kabaeva was engaged to Putin, and the newspaper was shut down), journalist deaths (like the 67 killed in 2022), and spreading news deserts make access to good information harder, and harder, to get for ordinary people.
Remember propaganda is defined as information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view — and consider what we consume every day.
Kabaeva’s comments, taken in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are a rare glimpse of truth in an environment of intentional smog, in a country that has destroyed its people’s access to information to the point where they don’t even know if or how many children Putin and Kabaeva have together.
Consider, too, which countries are on the forefront of these information wars and where they are focusing their efforts. The Guardian reported last spring that Russian bots had gotten “incredible traction” on TikTok spreading misinformation and doubts about Ukraine position in the war.
The outrage or the thought that Americans or American media is immune from propaganda, or that information wars are an other-country problem is too easy.
It is, by design, a war waged under our noses.
— The Traverse City (Michigan) Record Eagle
