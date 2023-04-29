Nothing good will come of state lawmakers’ latest cockamamie proposal — if it passes — to sell alcohol to fans in the stands during certain college athletic events.
Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the Michigan House and Senate that would allow public universities with basketball, football or hockey programs to apply for liquor licenses for those games.
In Michigan, universities are not allowed to sell alcohol during school athletic events. But, if House Bill 4328, introduced by state Rep. Graham Filler, R-St. Johns, and Senate Bill 247, sponsored by state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, are approved, universities that obtain liquor licenses for applicable events could start selling alcohol an hour before game time.
Nine of the 14 Big Ten schools already allow alcohol sales at football games (including Penn State, which launched the practice last year). Supporters of this proposed legislation are saying it’s only fair to do so here. They claim that these changes would cut down on binge drinking in the parking lots and discourage other alcohol-related problems that occur before the games.
Their logic is mystifying: Let’s provide easy access to alcohol in the stadiums so more fans have more access to more alcohol — and that will cut down on problems related to alcohol consumption?
Have they never observed the behavior of rabid fans who are drunk and disorderly? It’s not pretty and, in some cases, it can be downright dangerous. If you doubt this, ask the folks who are responsible for keeping the peace amid those crowds at the stadiums. (Take a guess at what they advise — and it’s not to add booze.)
But Filler and McCann aren’t asking the folks who have to deal with crowd control and public safety — although that’s exactly who should be consulted.
Filler sponsored a similar effort last session that never got taken up for a vote. (We can only hope that this happens again.) The measures are now before the House and Senate Regulatory Reform committees and would need to pass both chambers and get Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature before becoming law.
It certainly makes one wonder — with all the really important issues that could benefit from legislative action right now — why these state lawmakers would choose to lob this proposal into the mix?
So here’s what we’d have to look forward to if this proposal is approved: Some pugnacious Big 10 fans, easily riled and liquored up, pick a fight in one of our beautiful college stadiums. Wonderful. The potential of a free-for-all with hundreds of our close personal friends is just what the doctor ordered.
What a terrible idea.
Please, will mature leaders in the legislature step forward and quash this proposal.
Big 10 fans who love to attend these events to see a great game will thank you for not adding the prospect of a drunken contact sport in the stands.
— The Traverse City (Michigan) Record-Eagle
