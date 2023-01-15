We were talking in the newsroom about contrition on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Jan. 6, 2021, is now enshrined as a milestone moment in our nation’s history.
No matter who we are, the places we live or beliefs we espouse, most of us can recall exactly where we were and what we were doing when we learned of the attempted coup.
Attempted coup: Two words that describe something most of us would never have expected to occur in our nation in 2021. It has a ring of some third-world country, not an incident that would occur here in this nation, our shining beacon on a hill, our cherished republic.
In the months since that day, many witnesses to that mob scene — and many of us had the ability to watch it unfold via social media — have said how surreal it seemed.
Those who were present have since testified to their experiences that day and their descriptions are horrifying. Yet the nature of social media, which so many have become inured to, somehow diminished what was happening.
The horror of it didn’t translate well through that medium, except in rare, isolated glimpses — a police officer crying out in pain as he is crushed by the mob pushing through a metal fence, a frantic legislator escaping from the building then urgently trying to tell his constituents via cell phone what was happening in the U.S. Capitol.
Some who served our country gave their last full measure of devotion and died as a result of that day.
Those deaths, more than any other facts, underscore the criminality of what transpired. Shortly after that day, some had the temerity to shrug off the tragedy as a simple rally that just got out of control.
But no law-abiding citizen had cause to kill a police officer that day and no peaceful rally would have escalated into a melee where people ran in fear for their lives as armed thugs stormed the Capitol building.
Last week, President Biden bestowed medals on the heroes, living and dead, from that time of turmoil and one of them was given to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Benson held steadfastly to the provision of safe and secure elections, even when an armed mob gathered on a public street outside her house in an effort to intimidate her. Those medals were conferred on Democrats and Republicans, alike, and all were well-deserved.
This nation adheres to the rule of law for all, so there may be some ironic comfort in the fact that those who are suspected of crimes relating to the insurrection are innocent until proven guilty. Thankfully, that constitutional underpinning, at least, has held firm — even for those who would have summarily executed the vice president if they could have gotten their hands on him.
Some have pleaded guilty to the charges they face related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021. And some have even expressed contrition for their roles in the melee.
Contrition, according to John B. Bremner in his book, “Words on Words,” is a state of being humbly penitent.
In those expressions of contrition, one spoke of being duped and how he now, in effect, has seen the light. But how does anyone know if that expression is sincere? Or is it just a clever ploy to dupe the rest of us into believing he feels remorse?
At the end of the day, whether the contrition is sincere or not is of little consequence when it comes to the commission of a crime. The individual pleaded guilty and will face the consequences of his actions under the law.
Yet these people still will use the microphone of social media so they can talk, talk, talk. (What we all should hear is: Blah, blah, blah.) After all, consider the source.
Social media is surreal and comments can be deceptive. Haven’t we learned that yet? Instead, hold to what happened. That is fact. And what happened Jan. 6, 2021, speaks volumes.
Those who are proven guilty may express their penitence. If it’s sincere, that’s between them and their maker.
The rest of us, Americans together, will adhere to the law — and hold all accountable under the rule of it.
— The Traverse City (Michigan) Eagle-Tribune
