Editorial by The (Sunbury) Daily Item: When available, use public events to boost vaccinations

ennsylvania should go big and bold with its administration of COVID-19 vaccinations to pull out of its current situation, which many people, including those most vulnerable to the effects of this deadly virus, find scattered and confusing.
According to data published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pennsylvania has administered 1,478,180 of the 2,322,875 doses of COVID vaccine that has been delivered to the commonwealth, representing 63.6 percent of the available supply injected into the arms of state residents.
Based on those numbers, Pennsylvania now ranks 41st among the 50 states in the nation in the number of doses administered compared to the supplies delivered and available. With an understanding that more vaccine supplies are on the way, North Dakota, New Mexico and West Virginia have administered more than 90 percent of their available supplies. In Pennsylvania, it is both a logistic problem piled on top of a suppy problem.
In response to growing criticism of the sluggish rollout here in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced that he will be forming a task force, including state lawmakers, to improve communication about the state’s efforts.
Lawmakers have repeatedly tried to influence the Wolf administration’s efforts, including passing a variety of bills vetoed by Wolf that would have revised the governor’s strategy for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent distribution of the vaccine.
Little of this legislative and political wrangling is happening in states that are having much more success vaccinating citizens amid this medical crisis.
Rather than forming a government task force to study the problem, governors and health officials in many other states have formed collaborations among multiple agencies, including major medical health systems, hospitals and clinics, paramedics, EMTs and fire department volunteers, the National Guard, corporations and businesses of all sizes, all working with the state to set up mass vaccination centers where thousands of people a day can make appointments and get a shot.
According to reporting from CBS, mass vaccination centers have been held in dozens of professional sports stadiums and arenas around the nation, including Yankee Stadium and Citi Field in New York.
In Delaware, the state Department of Transportation opened its vehicle inspection centers to enable multiple lanes of vehicles to drive through a sheltered area where doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other trained medical personnel administer shots quickly and efficiently to people who scheduled appointments.
The same kind of large scale, coordinated vaccination scheduling and administration efforts could be made across Pennsylvania, perhaps using county fairgrounds, sports arenas and stadiums, college or community facilities or a myriad of other familiar gathering spots.
It all starts with coordination and cooperation of multiple agencies, business partners and volunteers, all dedicated to working together as one to battle this serious health crisis.
— The (Sunbury) Daily Item
