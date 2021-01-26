EDITORIAL BY THE (SUNBURY) DAILY ITEM: Vaccinations the last leg of marathon in fight against COVID-19

New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Overcast with showers at times. High 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.