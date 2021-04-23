Editorial by The (Sunbury) Daily Item: The entire Second Amendment needs to matter

e woke up last Friday morning to news that eight people were killed in another mass shooting, this one in Indianapolis.
Sadly, it’s become just another day in America. It sure feels like we are becoming immune to these events.
This latest incident continues a recent string of mass shootings across the nation over the past month. In March, eight people were fatally shot at several locations across Atlanta. Ten died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The Associated Press reports Friday’s incident was at least the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis alone.
That is unacceptable. Except in America it is, because many feel the right to own a gun supersedes others’ right to live.
We will be told the nation doesn’t need gun reform, the Second Amendment is gospel and cannot and will not be altered.
We will be offered hollow thoughts and prayers. Again.
We will be told not to overreact, that we need more good people with guns.
We will be told current laws and background checks work.
We will be told now is not the time to bring this up.
Clearly, the body counts will never change the beliefs of many. We didn’t respond as a nation when 49 people were killed in Orlando and 59 died in Las Vegas. We didn’t even respond when 26 people — including 20 students — were killed in a Connecticut elementary school.
The problem is getting worse. By August 2020, mass shootings in the U.S. had already exceeded the year-end totals for each year from 2014 to 2018, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Many Second Amendment advocates love to selectively quote the amendment, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Sounds pretty straightforward.
Except that is only part of the amendment. They conveniently ignore the first part: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State...”
We can do both here in this country. We can allow for regulations that don’t infringe upon the constitutionally protected rights to own a gun.
National polls routinely show an overwhelming majority of Americans — between 80 and 90 percent — support universal background checks to purchase a weapon. A poll at dailyitem.com this week asked if it was possible to enact gun reform that would not infringe upon Second Amendment protections. Out of nearly 250 votes, 40 percent said it was possible, 46 percent said it wasn’t and 14 percent said it was dependent on the bill.
So what is it going to take? What will it take for the entire Second Amendment to matter, not just the parts that fit your narrative?
Maybe we need to emphasize the phrase “well regulated” more. — The (Sunbury) Daily Item
