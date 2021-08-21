More and more students are leaving public school districts for their home district’s cyber option or for private cyber charter academies. The shift is pulling millions of dollars away from public schools, forcing hand-wringing, budget-trimming and plenty of complaining by public school leaders about fair funding formulas.
It is easy to understand local superintendents’ concerns. Losing students and the funding that follows them can be doubly disappointing. With millions of dollars going to schools like the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School and the Commonwealth Charter Academy, it can be difficult to focus on anything else.
But maybe it is worth asking why. Why are families making these decisions? Why are families opting for private entities over those operated by the public school district?
“If a student is choosing to leave a brick and mortar school then there is a reason,” Pennsylvania Leadership Cyber School founder and CEO Dr. James Hanak said. “Something that went wrong that caused that student to move from that district.”
In today’s climate, there could be a multitude of reasons, ranging from personal preference to bullying to the fact that the pandemic shifted a lot of learning online and many cyber schools had a head start in terms of curriculum and technology.
Have public school districts caught up? Perhaps, but for many parents, schools have to prove themselves after quickly being forced into the cyber world in March 2020.
There is probably a better formula to fund these cyber schools and lawmakers in Harrisburg have looked at it in fits and starts. That is what superintendents are asking for: State officials to reform how cyber schools are funded. Earlier this year, Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a reform plan he said could save public school districts $229 million in part by creating a statewide, per-student tuition rate for cyber students.
“We are being neglected on this issue,” Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said. “It has to stop. We have to get some kind of reform here.”
These Valley school leaders in this regard are not wrong, but as Hanak says, the money follows the student, as it should.
We trust school leaders are focusing as much energy on students and families, finding the perfect mix of education in their home districts so they even consider looking elsewhere in the first place. The Valley has great school districts, great teachers and great administrators. Cumulatively, they are wise enough to learn why students are leaving and continue to build better public education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.