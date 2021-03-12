We’ve all learned so much from Dr. Seuss over the decades. Perhaps we can learn something from the company that now carries on the legacy of “Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”
Last week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that oversees the legacy of Theodor Seuss Geisel — Dr. Seuss — said that six titles will no longer be published because of “racist and insensitive imagery.”
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said last week.
In today’s climate of hyperbolic reactions, that little sprinkle of honesty ignited the cancel culture warriors, who don’t need much of a spark to start screaming about canceling our history, while not once thinking about the irony in trying to cancel millions of legitimately cast votes.
No one is canceling Dr. Seuss. The books are still in libraries. You can still buy them while they remain on bookshelves. You can still read them to your kids.
Maybe you should.
You should so you can explain to your children why some of the imagery in the books is “hurtful and wrong.” Why looking different, feeling different, acting different is OK, but not in the way these books racially stereotype people.
Since there is no common ground in the United States, no room for a civil dialogue, both sides quickly scurry as far apart as possible and start yelling that the other side is wrong. And we all buy in because that’s where we are as a society.
Noting that the books date back to the 1930s, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard Pitts correctly notes that, “Unless you’ve spent quality time immersed in it, it’s hard to appreciate how deeply, openly and unapologetically racist the pop and consumer cultures of that era could be.”
If you don’t think so, go find the books and look at the images. The Associated Press reports that in “‘And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,’ an Asian person is portrayed wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks, and eating from a bowl. ‘If I Ran the Zoo’ includes a drawing of two bare-footed African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads.”
Unfortunately, those descriptions don’t even do justice to just how offensive the images are.
So halting the future publication of these racist images is wise.
It’s not cancel culture. It’s doing the right thing.
Dr. Seuss once told us that “It’s not about what it is, it’s about what it can become.”
We can, should and must, become better. This is a small step toward that goal.
The (Sunbury) Daily Item
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.