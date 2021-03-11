Editorial by The (Sunbury) Daily Item: No need for unnecessary risks with end in sight

e are closer than ever to breaking loose from the seemingly unending grip of COVID-19, yet many want to take steps backward and stall the progress we are making as a region, state and nation.
Pennsylvania administered more than 100,000 vaccines on March 3.
Earlier last week, the seven-day average of vaccines administered in the U.S. surpassed 2 million daily.
Each shot gets the nation one step closer to a new normal. Now is not the time to declare victory. Perhaps it is in sight, but we’re not there yet.
So it is disappointing and frustrating to see people, including governors in Texas and Mississippi, saying we’ve won. Both governors lifted all restrictions, including mask mandates. “We are 100 percent open,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — someone who could use a public relations win after the state’s botched handling of the winter storm last month — said.
Locally, we have Eagles Wind Coffee last week announcing it would not shut down despite an order from the state.
While President Joe Biden’s remark that this thought process represents “Neanderthal thinking,” feels a bit harsh, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assessment that the move is “ill-advised,” “risky” and “premature,” are spot on.
We get that mitigation is hard. It’s tiring. But it’s proven to work.
Look at these two snapshots.
On Dec. 11, with new cases skyrocketing, Gov. Tom Wolf banned indoor dining leading into Christmas for three weeks. That day, the Department of Health registered 12,745 new cases in Pennsylvania, the second-highest one-day total of the entire pandemic. Former state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warned of 20,000 cases per day if Pennsylvanians didn’t step up.
We did. There were only three days after Dec. 11 with 10,000 new cases and the totals have continued a downward trend since.
In mid-February, Bucknell president John Bravman put some pretty serious restrictions on students after dozens tested positive just days after returning to campus. The university had 223 positive tests over a two-week window ending Feb. 20. Since then, there have been 34 positives. The number of students in isolation has dropped from 212 to less than 80.
Last week, Dr. Fauci said the nation needs 80 percent of the population to reach herd immunity. The United States, even with the recent surge in vaccinations, is at least less than 10 percent.
At 2 million shots a day, the numbers will quickly begin to add up, especially considering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose.
“We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms,” Biden said.
It’s been a long road to get here. Let’s hang on for a little bit longer. — The (Sunbury) Daily Item
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.