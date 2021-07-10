wo important state bills drafted to help support those recovering from substance abuse issues and their families received unanimous endorsement in the state House and Senate and have been signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.
One of those new laws, introduced by state Reps. Eric R. Nelson, R-57 of Westmoreland County, and Mark Longietti, D-7 of Mercer County, aims to protect the safety of people who decide to leave addiction treatment facilities against medical advice by requiring these facilities to immediately notify an approved family or support contact person if a person in treatment leaves the facility.
Previously, facilities were not required to make this notification.
“The person is often picked up by their dealer or enabler while the family believes they are still safe,” Nelson wrote in a memo to fellow lawmakers.
“This notification gap has resulted in overdose deaths and young women who have also been victimized and lured into prostitution. It is not too dramatic to state that this is a life and death matter.”
Another bill, introduced by state Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-122 of Carbon County, provides a similar notification to an approved family or contact person if their loved one is evicted from a recovery house or facility because of a relapse or similar issue.
“For many, this could be what makes the difference between life and death – family and loved ones having the knowledge that this person has stepped out of recovery,” Heffley wrote.
Both bills were passed by a 201-0 vote on April 20 in the state House, by a 50-0 vote June 25 in the state Senate and were signed into law by the governor on June 30.
It’s refreshing to see this kind of unquestionable bipartisan support at the state Capitol for those working their way through the difficult process of substance abuse recovery.
For much more information on these and related issues, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs website at ddap.pa.gov.
— The (Sunbury)
Daily Item
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.