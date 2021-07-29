EDITORIAL BY THE (SUNBURY) DAILY ITEM: Fresh food is valuable, wherever it’s grown

n an effort to highlight the healthy and nurturing value of fresh food, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding set out on a cross-state tour last week to view the crops.
He found them growing — not only across vast farm fields — but in raised beds and community gardens, supporting the lives of nearby residents in downtown Reading, Lancaster, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
“Agriculture has the power to transform — to bring communities together and bring all walks of life to the same table,” Redding noted as he visited urban agriculture operations that are directly addressing food insecurity, improving the quality of life and infusing revenue into Pennsylvania cities.
“Every Pennsylvanian, regardless of zip code, or citizenship or nationality, deserves access to fresh and nutritious food,” Redding said. “We are all created equally, but our access to food is not. Urban agriculture is changing that by bridging the divide for those who have had no access for too long. Urban agriculture is planting seeds of hope for a prosperous future.”
The seeds were planted, and they are growing in raised beds built in an alley in downtown Reading. The food that is grown there is for local families in need and the gardening operation provides hands-on opportunities for youth.
Over the past two years, Pennsylvania has invested $1 million in urban agriculture through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill’s Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Program. That $1 million investment has generated an additional $1 million in local investments through matching dollars at 70 project sites in 16 counties across the commonwealth.
In Lancaster, a growing need within her community inspired Hawa Lassanah to start a backyard gardening cooperative that has grown into DECA City Farms, a program that supports a market stand with a “pay-as-you-can” model to help meet community food needs.
In Philadelphia, the Pinnwheel Group, which works to provide academic, social and career development opportunities, is using a $27,500 Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant to grow opportunities for children at the Boys Latin Charter Middle School. The grant funding provided an opportunity to provide each middle school student with their own micro-pod of plants, which they are then paid to care for and cultivate to help themselves and others.
Pennsylvania will open applications early this fall for its $500,000 in funding through the 2021-2022 Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also accepts applications for its $4 million grant program, encouraging the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects to help those in need.
Those of us fortunate to live here in the Central Susquehanna Valley — where we know a thing or two about the value of agriculture — hope these efforts, along with money to help fund new ones, continue to grow in the years ahead. It is a solid investment, providing fresh, nutritious and sustaining food to any person who needs it, regardless of where they live.
— The (Sunbury) Daily Item
