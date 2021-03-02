EDITORIAL BY THE (SUNBURY) DAILY ITEM: Find a way to test kids before school starts

he past year has unquestionably had an impact on our kids’ education.
How could a global pandemic that has fundamentally shifted how kids learn not have a huge effect?
What the long-term ramifications will be, no one can know for certain yet. One way to get an early snapshot, however, is to conduct standardized tests as soon as possible, and as soon as they can be done safely.
Our hope is that these tests are completed before the end of this school year to allow for possible revisions to curriculum before the start of next year.
The state Department of Education announced last week it will allow schools to postpone standardized tests until at least the fall.
Part of the decision is based on the fact that dozens of schools across the commonwealth still have not yet returned for in-person instruction and educators would prefer to use class time — either in-person or remote — for teaching rather than test prep.
While that makes sense, it is also important that we find out where our kids are right now, a year into this disruption.
Finding out in the fall that students are further behind than we thought is too late to make necessary adjustments.
States are required by federal law to test students each year in math and reading as a way to gauge schools’ progress.
That is as important as ever, to determine if what schools have been doing since last March is — or isn’t — working.
The only real way to determine that is to roll out testing that has been part of the school calendar for years.
Baseline scores already exist for grade levels and even for individual classes of older students who have already done several years of consistent testing.
In an ideal world, results of these exams would be in place ahead of the next school year. Pushing the exams to the fall only delays access to information educators need to know. There is an expectation that as more and more schools return to traditional five-day-a-week, in-person instruction, the gaps will become clear.
So the sooner we can open all the school’s doors and find out where our students are, the better off they will all be.
We get that most people involved in these exams — teachers, students, parents — dislike them. Conducting the exams takes hours away from classroom learning.
Many schools build entire curricula around preparing for these exams.
But the information they provide is critical, more than ever right now. — The (Sunbury) Daily Item
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.