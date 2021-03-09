EDITORIAL BY THE (SUNBURY) DAILY ITEM: Biden backs away from campaign promise

resident Joe Biden’s quick backtrack away from campaign promises regarding the United States’ handling of Saudi Arabia and the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is frustrating, disappointing and unacceptable.
Candidate Biden said he would hold the Saudis responsible for the brutal killing of the reporter. America, he said, would not “check its values at the door” with the Middle Eastern nation.
Unfortunately, it did.
Again.
A report from U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the Khashoggi killing. Biden then balked at any real action against the Saudis, as did his predecessor.
It’s more of the same; Capitulation to maintain “relationships” in the region.
We understand the delicate nature of foreign policy in the Middle East. We also know that a lack of public response or rebuke paints a larger target on journalists across the globe and emboldens an already bold young leader who has now been given more leash.
There are times — and this was one to define Biden’s early role as president — when you need to stand up to your friends and tell them they are wrong.
It’s uncomfortable because it’s hard.
Making those tough calls is hard. That’s why they require leadership.
The administration is calling the lack of action or anything resembling punishment a “recalibration,” of former President Donald Trump’s dealings with the kingdom.
It’s not a recalibration. It’s walking back on a key campaign promise.
It gives the Saudis a pass.
Here is the exact language from the Biden for President campaign website:
“Jamal Khashoggi and his loved ones deserve accountability. Under a Biden-Harris administration, we will reassess our relationship with the Kingdom, end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, and make sure America does not check its values at the door to sell arms or buy oil. America’s commitment to democratic values and human rights will be a priority, even with our closest security partners. I will defend the right of activists, political dissidents, and journalists around the world to speak their minds freely without fear of persecution and violence. Jamal’s death will not be in vain, and we owe it to his memory to fight for a more just and free world.”
When given the opportunity to do just that, President Biden failed. He must do better.
— The (Sunbury) Daily Item
