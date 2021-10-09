If there’s one thing Americans have learned in the past couple of years — or should have — it’s that voting is one of a responsible citizen’s highest priorities — or should be.
As we watched the 2020 presidential election aftermath play out, we saw that every vote had to be accounted for. While Republicans insisted fraudulent votes had been cast, all judges — more than 50 of them on both the state and federal level, many of them Republicans themselves — ruled there was no evidence of such shenanigans.
Recounts in several states certified that the results as first announced were accurate.{div id=”tncms-region-article_instory_top” class=”tncms-region hidden-print”}It was crucial for those votes to have been cast, no matter which candidate a voter preferred. In many states, the win was achieved with a margin of fewer than 1 percent of the voters.{/div}So let us hope that no American qualified to vote ever shrugs off the responsibility, or the opportunity, thinking a lone vote won’t matter.
Every vote matters in every election, whether the contest is local, state or national.
It isn’t just the final numbers that should compel people to vote.
If you have an interest in any particular issue, wouldn’t you feel more “entitled” to express your view on it if you have, at the very least, voted for or against the person who will eventually oversee it?
We put quote marks around “entitled” because, as Americans we are of course entitled to express an opinion, regardless of the depth of our commitment. But having voted shows without a doubt that we care about our system and how it settles questions of public concern.
Are there issues that weigh especially heavily on certain ideological or demographic groups? If we care about those groups or those issues, we owe it to ourselves and others to get in on the argument. Voting is the simplest yet most profound way to do that.Don’t we want decisions affecting the public to be decided with the most possible brains entering the conversation? Don’t we want as close to all of us as possible to be in on the debate?
And don’t we want important decisions to be made by people who assuredly understand our side of the issue, whether openly agreeing with us or not? We at least want to be sure of competence and clear thinking in settling the question.
Which means we must not only be willing to vote but also to take the time to learn on which side of the fence each candidate stands.
And, by the way, let’s give credit to people willing to run for public office, whether it’s for a school board, a local government or something higher. They are taking on some obligations and responsibilities that most of us wouldn’t consider doing.
So let’s be sure we all register to vote this fall. Voting is still a sacred privilege and responsibility. Now, it is also a deeply desired one.
— The (Plattsburgh, New York) Press-Republican
(Monday, Oct. 18, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election. You may download a voter registration form at https://tinyurl.com/ey53pd2e. Forms should be mailed or taken to the Voter Registration Office, Lawrence County Government Center, 430 Court St., New Castle PA 16101. The office, where applications also are available, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call (724) 656-2161.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.