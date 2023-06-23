This is a dangerous, uncertain time for members of the LGTBQ+ community. None of us should stand for it.
That means pushing back and being seen when hatemongers try to shut down drag story hours at local libraries, or disrupt Pride observances in local schools, or harass local, supportive businesses during Pride Month.
But it also means going beyond public pronouncements and working to advance state and federal initiatives that protect the lives and physical and mental health of our LGTBQ+ friends, family and neighbors.
It is sober, serious work that must carry on past June and the end of Pride Month. The stakes are simply too high.
The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGTBQ+ civil rights advocacy group, declared a national state of emergency after dozens of discriminatory laws passed in states across the country.
There have been more than five dozen anti-LGTBQ+ laws signed into effect so far this year, more than double last year’s total; 2022’s designation as the worst year ever for discriminatory legislation didn’t even survive a full calendar year.
“There is an imminent threat to the health and safety of millions of LGTBQ+ people and families, who are living every day in uncertainty and fear,” said Kelley Robinson, the Human Rights Campaign’s president. “It’s incumbent on our allies across the country to stand with us and make it clear that they won’t sit idly by while extremists attack and malign LGTBQ+ people and our families.”
That’s why every town hall Pride flag-raising matters. And it matters in places such as Danvers, when supporters from across the region came together to make sure a drag makeup event at the Peabody Institute Library wasn’t shut down by protesters.
Every such effort is important, as accepting spaces are being stripped from LGTBQ+ adults and youth everywhere.
“I really appreciate that not only are you having your library shelves full, but they are hosting events like this because it allows children like me to feel seen and be heard and feel safe,” Salem resident Pamela Geiser said after last month’s Danvers event.
That feeling of safety is especially important, as LGTBQ+ youth in the Bay State and across the nation, are facing a burgeoning mental health crisis.
Roughly 22% of Massachusetts youth identified as LGTBQ+ in 2021, according to a sprawling new report from the Massachusetts Commission on LGTBQ Youth. That’s up from 12.6% in 2015.
About half of those youth, the commission reported, couldn’t access mental health care they “desperately wanted” after being bullied or harassed at school. Eighteen percent of LGTBQ youth attempted suicide in 2021, and 41% considered it.
“Even within this state, we must acknowledge that there is an rise of anti-LGBTQ activity of people targeting the civil rights of children, youth, and families, including proposed book bans, protests at drag story hours, and bomb threats against Boston Children’s Hospital for providing gender-affirming care,” the report’s authors wrote.
“By ignoring these attacks, we unintentionally send a poignant message to our youth that – while those in power know of their suffering – there is little care and attention to the necessary work to protect the health, safety, and well-being of youth in this state.”
The commission called on lawmakers and almost two dozen state agencies to move on a wide range of bills and other measures aimed at improving the lives of LGTBQ+ citizens, including ensuring access to gender-affirming care, curbing discrimination and harassment, and adding safeguards in the child welfare system.
That’s where the work lies once Pride Month is over.
And it is where lasting progress can be made.
— The North Andover (Massachusetts) Eagle-Tribune
