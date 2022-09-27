When 50 migrants from Venezuela unexpectedly showed up in Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14, the community welcomed them with open arms.
In fact, the reception was so overwhelming the police chief had to send a request to residents to stop dropping off food, blankets, clothing, toiletries and more. There were also too many volunteers.
Those, of course, are good problems to have but more importantly show the distinct difference in approaches between fearmongers on the right and everyone else who saw these folks as people, not political pawns.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — the mastermind behind the shipment of men, women and children from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard — was applauded during a political speech in Kansas on Sunday and then again in Wisconsin when he took full credit for what many are claiming was a stunt akin to human trafficking.
“This is a crisis. It’s now getting a little bit more attention,” DeSantis said, earning a standing ovation as he talked about the southern border, according to CNN.
It’s not the last time immigration will be used to make political points, nor was it the first. Former President Trump, as a candidate, made the issue his own when he vowed to have Mexico pay for a wall. Instead, he took $15 billion from the Defense Department to build 458 miles of wall erected sporadically along the borders of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
But his rhetoric worked and Trump got elected, especially after doubling down on the issue, calling immigrants from Mexico rapists and drug dealers.
One state missing from that list of border states is Florida.
Most of the people coming into Florida are from Haiti and Cuba – and they arrive by boat in relatively small numbers. So for DeSantis to hire someone – apparently a blonde-haired woman named Perla – to stand outside a migrant resource center in San Antonio, Texas, with promises about receiving better treatment in “sanctuary states” is just a ruse to inflame the base – not a serious attempt to solve a difficult problem.
President Joe Biden did stop the wall’s construction, but that’s not why the number of migrants at the southern border continues to rise. The problem, of course, resides within the countries people are leaving.
Venezuela, in particular, is imploding as the strong-man government led by Nicolás Maduro has created a military state that has cracked down on dissent and protests by making people disappear while resorting to torture and other means of controlling the population. Meanwhile, access to basic things such as food, water and health care have become impossible for many as inflation skyrockets and the country’s infrastructure collapses. More than 6 million people have left that country in recent years, equivalent to the mass departure of people from Ukraine, except that nobody in the United States ever hears about how bad things are in Venezuela.
Rather than trying to fix the problem, DeSantis and others on the right are just doing things to sow discontent and get voters riled up so that they will go to the polls in November and vote for Republicans. DeSantis is aiming for a presidential run in 2024 so the stunt was good for him as he stole the headlines from Trump for a few news cycles.
Again, this whole incident shows how far apart this country is on so many issues: abortion rights, immigration, LGBTQ issues, global warming/climate change, economic policies, to name just a handful. What unites us no longer seems to matter. Words such as freedom, equality and justice have been corrupted and co-opted to mean something different than what our founders may have intended or that our society has evolved into. Now, it’s all about name-calling, divisiveness and scoring cheap political points with sad, sick political stunts. It’s a wonder anyone wants to come here at all.
— The North Andover (Massachusetts) Eagle-Tribune
