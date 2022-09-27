New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.